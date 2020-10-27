Tijuana Flats CEO, Brian Wright, Bringing Fresh Ideas to the Brand

Florida-based Tex-Mex is Back in Franchising and Expanding in New Ways

Orlando, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Tijuana Flats CEO, Brian Wright, is making big changes in his second year with the company. Wright is leading the way in a return to franchising and pursuing non-traditional site opportunities, such as their new concessions locations at both University of Florida and Florida State University stadiums.

“I have been a Tijuana Flats fan for many years, and I would always take the opportunity to visit a Flats when I was in a market that had one,” Wright said. “This is an amazing brand that has huge growth potential to expand well beyond its current footprint.”

Under Wright’s leadership, Tijuana Flats returned to franchising after a 13-year hiatus from the model, and with a new prototype and their craveable Tex-Mex food they are ready to expand the brand. Wright’s future vision also includes adding locations in airports across the state of Florida.

“The Tijuana Flats brand is known and loved throughout the state of Florida and I think having a presence in airports such as Orlando, Tampa and Miami just makes sense,” Wright said.

Wright took over as CEO of Tijuana Flats last summer, bringing more than 35 years of experience to the post. Prior To Tijuana Flats, he held several senior executive leadership roles, including serving as CEO and Board Member of Bertucci’s Italian Restaurant, COO of Au Bon Pain and President of Chevy’s Restaurants.

“I like to have a hands-on perspective of what is going on in the company,” Wright said. “The best strategies to drive the business come from taking a holistic view of the brand by listening and learning from your guests, operators, support center and franchise partners.”

As Tijuana Flats celebrates its 25th anniversary, Wright knows the importance of franchising and the big role that it will play in the brand’s expansion.

“I think Tijuana Flats can develop the same loyal following it has had over the past 25 years to all the places we expand,” Wright said.

If you are interested in a franchising opportunity, visit https://www.tijuanaflats.com/franchise .

About Tijuana Flats

With bold flavors and colorful experiences piled high with big-hearted, over-the-top service, Tijuana Flats has been satisfying people’s cravings for over 25 years. Founded in Winter Park, Florida, The Tex-Mex For All brand has been named to Fast Casual magazine’s Top 100 Movers & Shakers list and received the National Restaurant Association’s 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award. For more information, visit: tijuanaflats.com

