In a Tight Labor Market, 1Huddle’s Game-Driven Development Focuses on Employing, Engaging and Retaining Talent

Newark, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) Today’s hiring environment continues to be a challenge in almost every market. At a time when labor is scarce and highly valuable, those in search of employment often have multiple options – so non-salary factors such as added benefits and professional development opportunities have become increasingly critical differentiators.

This is especially true in the hyper-competitive restaurant industry. QSR Magazine recently noted that “nearly 70% of restaurant employees feel like they don’t receive enough hands-on training from managers.”

Sam Caucci, an expert in employee development and training technology, recognized this problem years ago when he created 1Huddle – a technology platform that delivers effective, gamified development programs. This mode of interactive – even fun – training has proven successful with several restaurant brands that previously struggled with short staffing, rapid turnover and inconsistent training.

“Technologies like 1Huddle focus on making onboarding engaging, deceptively simple and highly effective,” said Caucci. “We’re in a new age, where talent is more aware than ever of workplace benefits. With the implementation of our gamified coaching, companies can rest assured that their employees are engaged and learning valuable new skills.”

By continuously coaching their workers during the current economic downturn, 1Huddle clients are arming employees with diverse skills that ultimately allow them to adapt to changes in business demands, customer service and productivity. This directly benefits companies by creating an upskilled team of knowledgeable talent that feels appreciated and developed. In addition to eliminating the need for multiple employees to be directly involved in individual training, 1Huddle can help “coach the coaches” to provide better instruction to their frontline workers.

1Huddle’s expansive game library allows workers to build a wide variety of skills that can benefit them both professionally and personally. Some of the most widely played games include Bartending, Food Handling and Time Management for professional development. Other educational games focus on society and culture, health and wellness and diversity.

“Our aim is to introduce an incredibly engaging and long-lasting solution to companies that are struggling to attract and keep great talent,” Caucci said. “Utilizing feedback from our clients, we’ve seen that our entertaining, interactive approach pays off. When proper development leads to career advancement, it’s mutually beneficial for the restaurant and team for retention!”

With training that’s 45% faster and 1,000% less boring, 1Huddle makes upskilling fun and combats many of the flawed methods of coaching using science-backed, quick-burst mobile games. 1Huddle is a long-term solution that companies can implement to offer accessibility supported by 12 languages and free upskilling to employees at all levels. 1Huddle truly believes that learning is as much a perk as a 401k or insurance and employers should treat it as such. For more information about 1Huddle’s training, visit 1huddle.co/training/ .

About 1Huddle

1Huddle is a workforce tech company that onboards, upskills, and develops employees through the use of science-backed quick-burst mobile games. With a mobile-first approach to preparing the modern worker, a mobile library of 3,000+ quick-burst employee skill games, an on-demand game marketplace that covers 16 unique workforce skill areas, and the option for personalized content, 1Huddle is changing the way organizations think about their training – from a one-time boring onboarding experience to a continuous motivational tool. Key 1Huddle clients include Loews Hotels, Novartis, Madison Square Garden, PIMCO, TAO Group, Dog Haus and the United States Air Force. To learn more about 1Huddle and its platform, please visit 1huddle.co .

