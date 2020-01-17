TIFFIN BOX, a New Fast Casual Concept Poised to Bring Indian Food to the Masses

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) The new TIFFIN BOX Restaurant ( tiffinboxeats.com ) opened in early October and is located at 2491 Okeechobee Blvd, WPB in the Westward Shopping Plaza next to ALDI.

It’s the brainchild of Anesh Bodasing, the guy behind the crazy idea of “Americanizing” Indian Food.

“I’ve had this idea brewing for the past 12 years and was confident there would be interest in Fast, Fresh Indian Food. Think of us as an Indian Chipotle.” Bodasing explains.

His family has been in South Africa for 7 generations, prior to that India. He was born and raised in Canada but traveled and lived abroad in several countries before settling in South Florida 20 years ago.

What makes TIFFIN BOX unique is its bright and vibrant look, inviting aroma, classic rock n’ roll soundtrack and a simple to understand menu. “There is a familiarity with the music and menu that makes anyone comfortable to try something maybe outside their norm. If you know nothing about Indian Cuisine, I want you to be able to come in and have a great experience.” Bodasing says. “TIFFIN BOX not only wants to serve authentic Indian Food, but also be responsible by being very eco-friendly. Our bowls and lids are compostable, we offer wooden utensils and are strawless, further doing our part for the environment.”

TIFFIN BOX is named after the unique interlocking metal cylinders which are lunch boxes in India. They are a story all to their own. Part of the most efficient delivery service in the world, Dabbawala’s ride bicycles or travel by train to get 200,000 lunches delivered on time daily in Mumbai, for the past 127 years. TIFFIN BOX pays tribute to them with a wall mounted bicycle replica, complete with authentic tiffin boxes, one of which belonged to the Great Grandfather of Mr. Bodasing.

The Menu at TIFFIN BOX is set up to please everyone’s taste buds, including vegetarians and vegans. All the products are fresh, high quality sourced and prepared from scratch daily. “Flavor, not fire” is how the staff describes the spice level to guests. TIFFIN BOX does offer a hot sauce to satisfy those seeking the fire level.

Since opening, the reviews have spoken for themselves. On both YELP https://www.yelp.com/biz/tiffin-box-west-palm-beach?osq=Restaurants and Google, guests have posted over 150 Five-Star reviews.

Making it as easy as possible to experience TIFFIN BOX, they are enrolled with UberEATS, Delivery Dudes and Postmates delivery services. You can order online for quick pickups. Plus, there is a TIFFIN BOX Rewards Club, already with 1,200 members and growing. Joining gives you access to a web app where you can monitor points, order online and access all social media accounts. https://www.tiffinboxeats.com

TIFFIN BOX is open Monday-Saturday 11am-9pm, closed on Sunday