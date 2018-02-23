Tied House opening Monday next door to Schubas

For those looking to grab a bite before seeing a show at Schubas Tavern, Tied House is opening next door Monday.

The space was formerly occupied by Harmony Grill, a popular Lakeview brunch spot. Now, Tied House brings modern Midwestern flavors with “Top Chef Masters” competitor Debbie Gold as executive chef (formerly pastry chef at Everest, executive chef at Mirador), and sous-chefs Ryan Carbone (formerly at Dusek’s) and Chuck Woods (formerly at Girl and the Goat).

“The year and a half of preparations and hard work has already been done and is behind us,” said Adam Thurston, partner at Audiotree, which owns Tied House, Schubas Tavern and Lincoln Hall. “We’re confident with the stuff we have and the way that the place is designed and the food. We’re just so excited to get everybody in there.”

The name is inspired by the bars and saloons that were tied to breweries shortly before Prohibition. Brewing companies would pay for a part of operation fees, such as liquor licenses, and in return, these taverns would only serve their products. Schubas was originally a tied house for the Milwaukee-based Schlitz beer and still boasts a large terra cotta globe on the facade recalling that role.

Thurston said that when they bought the music venue in 2015, they decided to rethink the existing restaurant. While Harmony Grill was important for its time and a restaurant that was serving fresh food in that corridor, the neighborhood itself had changed. They needed to keep up with other restaurants along Southport Avenue, as well as the retailers that were moving in.

“That neighborhood has completely changed,” Thurston said. “It turned out to be a walk-up neighborhood, and we knew with the foot traffic and residential area around that having Harmony Grill wasn’t going to stand up to the competition.”

They tore down Harmony Grill and built Tied House with subtle design elements that pay homage to Schubas. Instead of the dark taverns that tied houses used to be, the space, designed by Gensler, boasts a bright, modern restaurant with materials linked to Schubas, such as brick patterning, copper accents and an oversize ceiling tile inspired by the pressed tin ceiling in the tavern. They even found the exact Pantone green that was in Schubas and incorporated it into the color scheme of Tied House.

The seasonal food menu will have items like a raviolo with duck egg, potato, seaweed, sesame seed and pasta; a monkfish dish with kohlrabi, green apple, barley and bonito; and a chocolate mousse with brown butter, cocoa nibs and milk. Thurston said he’s excited about the aged Spanish mackerel dish, in which the fish is aged in beeswax for two weeks, but Gold will constantly be changing things, so Thurston was hesitant to make any recommendations.

“She’s changed it up so much already,” he said. “She’s already said we’re changing something on the menu. That’s just her vision — constantly changing things.”

The restaurant will also serve cocktails, beer and wine. Once the weather is warmer, they plan to serve brunch in the outdoor courtyard.

Tied House will open Monday. 3157 N. Southport Ave., 773-697-4632, tiedhousechicago.com.

gwong@chicagotribune.com

Twitter @GraceWong630

After 21 years, Schubas to close Harmony Grill, open 'modern' restaurant »

Legendary Carol's Pub poised to reopen in Uptown in coming months »

'The frustrations are real': Pilsen anti-gentrification debate renewed after graffiti incident »