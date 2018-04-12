Thumbs up Diner Works with Emerging Franchises for National Expansion Through Franchising!

(RestaurantNews.com) Thumbs Up Diner is where breakfast is always served! An Atlanta institution for years, Thumbs Up Diner knows that friends and customers are the key to success. Daily, hundreds of locals as well as tourists visit Thumbs Up Diner for that delicious breakfast or lunch they have been craving. With a casual and relaxing atmosphere, convenient locations and great food, Thumbs Up Diner is a go to spot in the Atlanta area.

Recently Thumbs Up Diner has begun to work with Emerging Franchises. Emerging Franchises is a Franchise Development company that specializes in emerging concepts. They assist companies in starting their franchise business from the ground up. Everything from Franchise Disclosure Document setup and logo registration, to operations and training manuals. They are a one stop franchise shop. They specialize in the sale of franchises, particularly emerging concepts. Our Management team hand selects only emerging concepts with huge growth potential. They enjoy bringing fresh and innovative brands into today’s market, while assisting brands through their franchise growth. All their brands are unique since we focus on niche markets that are still untapped.

Thumbs Up Diner currently has 6 locations throughout Atlanta. Recently Emerging Franchises signed franchisee Felicia Munson to join the Thumbs Up Family. “We are excited to welcome Felicia and have her on board,” says Lou Locricchio, CEO of Thumbs Up Diner.

With Thumbs Up Diner you will find:

A lifestyle Business- 7am-4pm

Limited Competition

A unique Opportunity

Signature Menu

Real Estate Assistance

Marketing Assistance

Operational Guidance

Much More!

For more information on owning your own Thumbs Up Diner, please click below:

www.emergingfranchises.com