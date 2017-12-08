Throw a private NYE party at Giant, while helping fight hunger

Giant restaurant (3209 W. Armitage Ave.) has a very special party in mind for New Year’s Eve.

Yours.

The restaurant is auctioning itself off for New Year’s Eve. If you’re the highest bidder, you will have the entire restaurant at your disposal, for a private party of up to 40 guests.

You’ll consult with Giant chefs Jason Vincent and Ben Lustbader to create a personalized menu. Beverage director Josh Perlman then will come up with a perfect drink menu — again, in consultation with you.

Food, drink and gratuity are included in the deal.

Even better, 25 percent of the proceeds will be donated to No Kid Hungry and the Greater Chicago Food Depository, of which the Giant crew is particularly fond.

The minimum bid is $8,500, and the online bidding site is open.

