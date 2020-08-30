Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Three women stabbed, one fatally, in Baltimore on Sunday night

August 30, 2020
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
McKenna Oxenden
Jerry Jackson / Baltimore Sun

Three women were stabbed, one fatally, in North Baltimore on Sunday night, authorities said.