Paul W. Gillespie
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Three wise men have traveled through front lawns in an Edgewater neighborhood leading up to the Epiphany

January 6, 2021 | 5:33am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Donovan Conaway
Paul W. Gillespie

Three wise men have traveled through an Edgewater neighborhood over 12 days of following Christmas.