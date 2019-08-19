Three Rewarding Ways to Experience Meatless Monday at Healthy Food Expo West: Witness the Meatless Monday Rapid Fire Cooking Challenge, Gain Insights at Educational Session and Visit the Exhibit Booth

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com)

WHO/WHAT

Meatless Monday booth #H531 in Healthy Food Expo area August 25-27, 2019

Meatless Monday will have a booth in the Healthy Food Expo area for all three days of the conference. Stop by to learn more about how encouraging customers to go meatless one day a week can demonstrate your commitment to health and reducing environmental impact. Talk to Meatless Monday representatives to learn how to get started with free implementation guides and promotional materials.

Educational Session: Improving Profit, Health and Sustainability with Plant-Forward Menus Monday, August 26, 2019: 11:45 AM – 12:45 PM

Education Hub – Booth 405

Panelists will discuss the impact of plant-forward menus on health and sustainability, and how operations can effectively and profitably incorporate more plant-based items into their menu.

Panel features: Ken Botts, Head of Programs & Partnerships, Hungry Planet; Seizan Dreux Ellis, Executive Chef, Café Gratitude, and Molly Mapel, Senior Manager of Brand Storytelling, Mendocino Farms. Dana Smith, Campaign Director, Meatless Monday will serve as moderator.

Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition Monday, August 26, 2019: 3:30-5 PM

Center Stage

This year’s Rapid Fire Challenge theme is Meatless Monday! Watch as chefs demonstrate how to prepare their favorite meatless dish, and get to sample each. Three chefs will compete for the chance to be crowned the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Show Rapid Fire Champion.

WHEN

Sunday, August 25-Tuesday, August 27, 2019

WHERE

Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo in Los Angeles

(co-located with Healthy Food Expo West and Coffee Fest)

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

About Registration

Your registration includes admission to the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Show, Coffee Fest and Healthy Food Expo West shows, special events and 40+ educational sessions.

Register for the Show and Session

https://www.compusystems.com/servlet/ar?evt_uid=470&trackingcode=wfweb

About Meatless Monday

Meatless Monday is a nonprofit public health initiative founded by Sid Lerner, chairman of The Monday Campaigns. The initiative is in association with the Lerner Centers for Public Health Promotion at Johns Hopkins, Columbia and Syracuse universities. Meatless Monday encourages the public to cut back on meat consumption one day a week to reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer, and lessen the environmental impact of meat production on climate change, water and land use. The campaign is founded on research that demonstrates Monday is the day we are most primed to start and sustain a healthy new behavior. Since its launch 13 years ago, Meatless Monday has become an international movement in more than 40 countries with support from governments, schools, celebrities, restaurants, and local and global organizations around the world.

Contacts for The Monday Campaigns

Cherry Dumaual

PR & Partnerships Director

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1056

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

Marketing & Partnerships Associate

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055

914-505-0009