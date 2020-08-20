Three-Million-Plus Paper Menus Eliminated from Restaurants by Bring-Your-Own-Menu Innovation

Naples, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Uptown Network, developer of the BYOM

(Bring Your Own Menu) technology, today announced that it has saved restaurants more than three million pieces of paper to date by replacing their current menu options with the company’s QR-code-driven mobile menus. Additionally, BYOM has saved restaurants more than $1,000,000 in printing costs and been used by more than 500,000 restaurant guests, according to data tracked and analyzed by the company.

As the world adjusts to a post-COVID future, the attention of both guests and restaurant operators has turned to clean and touch-less experiences as restaurants reopen. Unfortunately, the technology to deliver a clean and touch-less menu experience has usually involved the choice of a static PDF menu on a phone or a throw-away paper menu.

“Given this choice, most guests choose throw-away paper because PDFs on phones are too cumbersome,” says Jack Serfass, CEO of Uptown Network. “With BYOM, we’re delighting and protecting guests while keeping over 10,000,000 throw-away menus out of landfills by the end of this year, saving millions for restaurant owners.”

Uptown Network released BYOM

in May 2020 as a hospitality-friendly alternative to PDF menus. BYOM is mobile-responsive and easily updated. It runs on guests’ smartphones (iOS and Android), delivering real-time menus directly to their personal devices. On average, BYOM

has reduced printing costs by 80%-90% while dramatically reducing waste.

Wine Bar George, a popular destination at Disney Springs® at Walt Disney World, reopened right before Memorial Day 2020 with BYOM

. (If viewing on mobile, click here to view the menu .)

QR codes have been used to link to menus in the past. However, the hospitality industry is putting more thought into the type of QR code menus as they strive to engineer safe guest experiences that are more seamless, says Serfass.

The BYOM experience is social and menus have been shared in all 50 states and 26 countries. Guest reviews on OpenTable, Yelp! and TripAdvisor have been favorable.

BYOM is a cloud-based service that’s accessible and affordable for virtually any size restaurant. Subscriptions range from self-service to full-service and Enterprise. For more information, visit www.uptownnetwork.com/byom/ .

Uptown Network is an innovator (2009- ) in using iPads and iOS to help hospitality brands – such as Darden Restaurants, The Capital Grille, Waldorf Astoria, Seminole Hard Rock, Hershey Entertainment and Shula’s – operate more efficiently and deliver engaging guest experiences that help build brand loyalty and increase revenues. Its solutions include digital menus for smartphones and iPads, iPad wine lists and drink menus, virtual wine lockers, and product inventory software for hospitality businesses.

