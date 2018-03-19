Three local spots offer a bevy of breakfast options

I might have to buy a lottery ticket because this month was another with three winning breakfasts. And when I’m a winner, so are you!

It’s hard to explain my joy and excitement when I find a restaurant that really cares about the guest experience and the food in equal parts. Nothing is haphazard. Nothing is missing.

Each one of these places is entirely different and each one deserves a visit. Soon.

The Gundis Kurdish Kitchen

I admit I had to look at a map to remind myself where Kurdistan was, and when I saw it included part of Turkey, I thought maybe the food was the same. It’s not. And for my palate, it’s better. The colors, the textures and the flavors make each dish shine.

On my first visit, I played it safe and ordered the zaza omelet with spicy spinach, onion and goat cheese. The fig and walnut pancakes were light and fragrant and delicious.

Meanwhile, the fries had a sprinkling of spice, an addictive flavor, which was my first clue that I had a lot to learn. My dining partner, chef Chris Koetke, who has traveled the world for Kendall College, explained the spice I loved is called isot. The dried, flaky chili is not spicy or hot, but it imparts a small exciting kick to food. He suggested that I buy it at The Spice House and sprinkle it on steak or fish before grilling. I have never turned down his advice.

A second visit required ordering the Kurdish breakfast for two, a table-groaning affair. Expect nothing less than small loaves of warm house-made whole wheat bread, three cheeses, three housemade jams, sweet butter, honey, sesame butter, black and green spiced olives, tomatoes and cucumbers, the aforementioned flavorful fries, crispy warm cheese rolls, scrambled eggs with tomatoes, bell peppers, onions and added protein like lamb, beef, or my choice, soujouk, a beef sausage, and lots of Kurdish tea.

Gundis’ dining room is open and bright and the service enchanting. What more do you need to know?

Of note: Full service. Metered street parking. Delivery.

Find it: 2909 N. Clark St., 773-904-8120. www.thegundis.com

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Thursday; 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Closed Tuesday.

Six06 Cafe Bar

Six06 is a relative newcomer; it opened just a few weeks before I visited, so I wasn’t sure what to expect.

What I found was a bright cheerful long room with a coffee bar on the right and seating against a wall, with more in the back on the left.

The menu is Greek, with good explanations, and like restaurants in Greece, which stay open all day so people can meet, drink coffee and linger, owners Peter and George Panagakis want you to do the same.

I couldn’t pass up the baked avocado filled with a poached egg and spices sitting on top of a breakfast salad with bacon and cherry tomatoes. A thin French omelet of ham, Swiss, mushroom, asparagus and spring onion is cooked until a little tan on one side before being filled and folded. In that tradition, some filling ingredients double as toppings, allowing you can see and taste them twice.

We also had the French toast, made with housemade brioche bread, moist and creamy and topped with chocolate and salted caramel sauces, which were not too sweet.

Coffee here is serious business. Caffe Umbria is the house brew, plus real Greek freddo espresso drinks, which are frothy iced espresso featuring a huge round ice cube. Not only are they beautiful to look at, but heavenly to drink.

Of note: Metered street parking. Full service. Outdoor and rooftop patios (soon). Late night music. Global soccer on all flat screens.

Find it: 1641 W. Chicago Ave., 773-929-4911, www.cafe606.com

Hours: 8:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8:30 a.m.-1 a.m. Friday-Saturday; 8:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday.

Marisol

On the corner of Pearson Street and Mies Van der Rohe Way, there’s a revolving door to the lower level of the Museum of Contemporary Art. Go in. Walk past the restaurant (open for lunch and dinner) and head right to the brightly lit coffee counter and pastry case. Notice the tables against the wall on your right.

Order the spectacular breakfast sandwich with a baked egg, provolone cheese, refried lentils, and green chili adobe, or the luxurious lox with dill cream cheese and pickled zucchini on rye toast.

OK, maybe get one of the freshly baked pastries with your latte while waiting for your food too.

Mostly, take in the quiet of a museum before it opens.

Of note: Metered street parking. Counter service.

Find it: Museum of Contemporary Art, 205 E. Pearson St., 312-799-3599, www.marisolchicago.com

Hours: Counter service available 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Closed on Monday.

Ina Pinkney is a freelance writer.

