The charges allege that Maryland Legal Aid discriminated against the Anita Baliey, Blake Fetrow and John Marshall based on their age and fired them in retaliation “after they tried to protect their disabled and medically high-risk employees, and the public, from MLA’s unsafe plan to reopen its offices following the COVID-19 shutdown,” according to an announcement released by Thatcher Law Firm, a Greenbelt-based firm representing the trio.