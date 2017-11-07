Three-course meal pop-up restaurant at Hampton's Historic Post Office

Jermaine Boothe and his team are turning Hampton’s Historic Post Office into a full-service restaurant Thursday evening.

Boothe’s business, Elite Culinary Staffing, is hosting a pop-up restaurant and inviting guests to make reservations, pick their menu and experience Elite’s services during a custom three-course dinner and wine pairing event.

Reservations can be made online, where you also can pre-order your menu. During the event, Elite Culinary Staffing will serve signature dishes, including options such as salmon fritters, orange-ginger pork belly and vegan black pepper and pear sorbet. Other menu items include caramelized onion and roasted mushroom potato gnocchi, smoked sweet potato bisque and pear and pecan goat cheesecake. Each course has a vegan option.

“We came up with the dishes,” said Boothe, who is a professional chef. “It’s to spotlight the staff and demonstrate our skills to the community.”

According to Boothe, the Hampton-based staffing agency offers recruiting services, consulting and training with the goal of assisting culinary professionals with hiring and maintaining a list of qualified staffers for events.

The pop-up restaurant will be a first for Elite Culinary Staffing. Although the business has done a few small events since opening in 2013, the pop-up aims to give guests a direct look into the agency’s services and staffers, who are available to work private parties, in hotels and restaurants as well as other facilities around the region.

“Pop-ups are not uncommon, so when I was looking for something unique to bring here in an out-of-the-box way to promote my staff and also to get new talent,” Boothe said. “What better way to show someone what you can do then for them to actually see it?”

During the pop-up restaurant, Elite Culinary Staffing employees will cook the meals and Boothe will serve as the event’s executive chef overseeing the staff and restaurant relations. A wine pairing will accompany each custom course and there will be performances by local musicians.

The pop-up will be open 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday and dinner is $20 in advance and $25 the day of the event. The Historic Post Office is located at 132 E. Queen St. in Hampton.

For more information, visit eliteculinarystaffing.com or call 757-537-4728.

Fresh Market offers ‘Taste of the Holidays’

Get holiday meal ideas and sample seasonal foods during the Fresh Market “Taste of the Holidays” event noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Fresh Market is located at 12131 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News.

VLM Oyster Roast

Enjoy food and drinks from 3-6 p.m. Saturday during the Virginia Living Museum Oyster Roast, located at 524 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. The event includes live music by Louis Vangieri, Phil Poteat and Colonial DJs. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational programs and animal care. Rain or shine. Tickets are $60. Ages 21 and older. More info: thevlm.org or 757-595-1900.

Watermen’s Museum Cook Off

The Watermen’s Museum is hosting its 13th Annual Chili Cook-Off fundraiser from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Chili preparation begins at 8 a.m. Tickets are $7.50 in advance and $10 at the gate. Proceeds go toward museum programs and the care of historic facilities. To enter, call 757-887-2641 or email admin@watermens.org.

Deadrise Oyster Roast

Enjoy oysters, appetizers, Southern sides and Brunswick stew from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at The Deadrise, 100 McNair Drive, Building 207, in Fort Monroe. Tickets are $25 and are available at The Deadrise restaurant. Part of the proceeds will benefit the Hampton Waterways Restoration Project. More info: 757-788-7190.

Mistletoe Market at Tradition Brewing Company

The Junior League of Hampton Roads is hosting a Mistletoe Market noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Tradition Brewing Company, 700 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in Newport News. The event includes food trucks, seasonal beers in the tasting room as well as raffles and shopping. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled for Nov. 19. More info: jlhr.org/mistletoe-market.

Peninsula Vegans Unite, Vegan Chili Cook Off

The first Peninsula Vegans Unite Chili Cook-Off is 2-5:30 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Bottom Nature Park, 1255 Big Bethel Road in Hampton. Participants can enter to win cash and prizes. More info: peninsulavegansuni.wixsite.com.

Wine Expo in Yorktown

Riverwalk Restaurant, 323 Water St. in Yorktown, is hosting a Wine Expo 1-3 p.m. Saturday with music by Good Shot Judy. The event includes hors d'ouevres stations, 50 wines, artisan cheeses, breads, seafood and chocolate. More info: riverwalkrestaurant.net or 757-875-1522.

Feeding 5,000

Andrew Shannon hosts the annual Feeding 5,000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 18 at the United House of Prayer For All People, 1811 Ivy Ave. in Newport News. The event includes live entertainment and food. Free and open to the public. For more information, call 757-877-0792.

