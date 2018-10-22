Three Bethlehem businesses holding joint 5-year anniversary celebration benefiting Turning Point

Help three businesses celebrate their fifth birthdays while supporting a good cause in downtown Bethlehem.

Back Door Bakeshop at 92 E. Broad St., Twisted Olive restaurant at 51 W. Broad St. and Beauty Alibi beauty shop at 16 W. Broad St. are celebrating five years of business by donating a portion of proceeds from various products sold in October to Turning Point of Lehigh Valley.

Back Door Bakeshop is donating 5 percent of sales from its cookies, Beauty Alibi is donating 5 percent of sales from its Beautify Alibi Mineral Lipstick collection and Twisted Olive is donating 5 percent of sales from its short rib ravioli and Elixir of Life Martini to the nonprofit agency, which aims to eliminate domestic violence in the Lehigh Valley through empowerment, education, and engagement.

“As we all celebrate five wonderful years in business, we also want to give back to the community that has supported us so generously through the years,” said Claire D'Angelo, Twisted Olive’s front-of-house manager.

The campaign will culminate with a grand celebration, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8 at Twisted Olive, which serves “creative, casual cuisine along with house-made infused cocktails.”

The event will feature guest bartenders Gail Lehman from Back Door Bakeshop and Carmen Toro from Beauty Alibi (5:30-6:30 p.m.), live music by Ophelia (6:30-8:30 p.m.) and a live auction, with all proceeds benefiting Turning Point.

Guests will be able to bid on a dessert from Back Door Bakeshop, makeover from Beauty Alibi and dinner for four, cooked in the recipient’s home, from Twisted Olive.

All proceeds from that evening’s Elixir of Life Martini sales also will be donated to Turning Point.

“The community has been so kind to us over the years, we would love for all to come and help us celebrate,” D’Angelo said.

Back Door Bakeshop serves a wide array of beverages and food, including brownies, muffins, pies, quiches and sandwiches, while Beauty Alibi offers beauty and personal care products and services, including hair styling, make-up, skin care, waxing and on-site bridal party services.

