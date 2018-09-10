Three Bethlehem ‘bros’ launch pierogie-centric food truck

Three Bethlehem friends, or "bros" as they like to call themselves, are cooking and serving Pennsylvania Dutch favorites via a new mobile food business.

The aptly-named Brogies food truck, specializing in pierogies with unique fillings and toppings, debuted in early August during Musikfest in a parking lot at West Union Boulevard and Monocacy Street, near Old Brewery Tavern, in Bethlehem, according to co-owner Aaron Wertman.

Wertman, a former executive chef at The Bookstore Speakeasy in south Bethlehem, is operating the truck with longtime pals Jason Snyder, a chef at Ashley's Signature Restaurant in Easton, and Ryan Snyder, a Bookstore bartender.

"We're just three bros making pierogies together," said Jason Snyder, who has been cooking professionally for about 17 years.

The truck's signature dish is the Brogie, an 8-ounce pierogie filled with potatoes and a cheese blend and topped with caramelized onions and sour cream.

"It's a giant pierogie - almost stromboli-sized," Wertman said of the $5 Brogie.

Rotating specialty pierogies, $7 for two 4-ounce selections, include popular varieties bacon leek fondue and thyme with a caramlized onion aioli and short rib and aged cheddar with pickled cabbage and red chili horseradish cream.

All aspects of the pierogies - "from the dough to the dressings" - are handmade from scratch, Wertman said.

"We literally handmake the dough," Jason Snyder added. "We roll the dough out, we cut the circles out and then we fill them, tuck them, sear them and serve them. The only thing that touches the dough besides our hands is a rolling pin."

In addition to grilled pierogies, the trio makes rotating selections of other Pennsylvania Dutch-inspired foods such as halushki, beer cheese mac and cheese and a Dutchman burger, featuring a double beef patty with American cheese, arugula and bacon dressing.

Pennsylvania Dutch Birch Beer and other beverages also are available for purchase.

Brogies, which is looking to partner with Old Brewery Tavern by posting its menu in the bar, is typically open 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Thursdays through Sundays in the neighboring parking lot, Wertman said.

"We get all the hungry drunk people," Jason Snyder said with a laugh.

The truck also is available for private events (e-mail brogiesfoodtruck@gmail.com) and has plans to visit local breweries and other businesses soon.

