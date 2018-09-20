Three Baltimore-area restaurants among country's best for wine lovers, according to OpenTable

Three Baltimore-area restaurants made the cut for OpenTable’s 100 Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in America for 2018.

Petit Louis Bistro in Roland Park; Iron Bridge Wine Co. in Columbia; and Charleston in Harbor East were among the winners, which came from 26 states and Washington, D.C.

New York had 12 restaurants on the list. Ten restaurants from California were included. Nevada and Texas had eight restaurants apiece.

The list is generated from more than 12 million OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants collected between August 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018.

“This is a real honor. This type of award reflects our diners’ impressions of our work in our cellars and rewards our passion for what we do,” said Tony Foreman, whose Foreman Wolf Restaurant Group owns Petit Louis Bistro and Charleston, in a text message to The Baltimore Sun. “Lindsay Willey, our chief sommelier, and everyone on our wine team just does tremendous work.”

john-john.williams@baltsun.com

twitter.com/popcouturejjw4