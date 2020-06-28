Thousands march through Lakeview for Pride Without Prejudice event

Thousands march June 28, 2020, in the Pride Without Prejudice event through the Lakeview neighborhood of Chicago. The march took the place of the annual Pride Parade, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers sought to elevate Black, brown and transgender voices while also highlighting issues of racism and police violence. They aimed to bring Pride back to its origins on the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which took place in 1969.