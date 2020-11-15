The Morning Call file photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Thousands lose power as high winds rip through the Lehigh Valley

November 15, 2020
From www.mcall.com
By
The Morning Call file photo

A severe thunder storm knocked out power to 4,000 customers in the Lehigh Valley Sunday evening.