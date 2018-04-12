  1. Home
Thomas Dolby brings back hit song 'She Blinded Me With Science' for Trash Wheel beer

From www.baltimoresun.com by Wesley Case
These days, Thomas Dolby focuses much of his time on his role as a professor of the arts at the Johns Hopkins University.

But the Fells Point-via-London musician recently dusted off his initial claim to fame — his 1982 hit single “She Blinded Me With Science” — in honor of Professor Trash Wheel Blinded Me Wit Science, a new collaborative beer between Peabody Heights Brewery and Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.

On Thursday, Professor Trash Wheel’s Facebook page posted a promotional video for the beer starring Dolby, lip-syncing the pop song at a brewery and inside Professor Trash Wheel. Watch the short clip above.

Last month, Peabody Heights Brewery and Healthy Harbor announced the new beer — a 4.9 percent ABV Belgian-style wheat beer — would be released in cans throughout Baltimore city and county, starting April 21. The beer is a sequel to Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale. Sales of both beers benefit the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

Mr. Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel — which operate in the Inner Harbor and Canton, respectively — have collected more than a million pounds of trash from the water.

