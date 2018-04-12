Thomas Dolby brings back hit song 'She Blinded Me With Science' for Trash Wheel beer

These days, Thomas Dolby focuses much of his time on his role as a professor of the arts at the Johns Hopkins University.

But the Fells Point-via-London musician recently dusted off his initial claim to fame — his 1982 hit single “She Blinded Me With Science” — in honor of Professor Trash Wheel Blinded Me Wit Science, a new collaborative beer between Peabody Heights Brewery and Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative.

On Thursday, Professor Trash Wheel’s Facebook page posted a promotional video for the beer starring Dolby, lip-syncing the pop song at a brewery and inside Professor Trash Wheel. Watch the short clip above.

Last month, Peabody Heights Brewery and Healthy Harbor announced the new beer — a 4.9 percent ABV Belgian-style wheat beer — would be released in cans throughout Baltimore city and county, starting April 21. The beer is a sequel to Mr. Trash Wheel’s Lost Python Ale. Sales of both beers benefit the Healthy Harbor Initiative.

Mr. Trash Wheel and Professor Trash Wheel — which operate in the Inner Harbor and Canton, respectively — have collected more than a million pounds of trash from the water.

wesley.case@baltsun.com

twitter.com/midnightsunblog

MORE MIDNIGHT SUN

Best Baltimore bars 2017: Beer havens, skillful cocktails and everything in between

Map: Maryland breweries and distilleries

Baltimore Sun bar reviews