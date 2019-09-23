Third Mexico Opening Highlights Pieology’s International Growth

Mexico City (RestaurantNews.com) With an eye toward sustainable growth and operational excellence, Pieology is pressing forward with continued international expansion by opening a third location in Mexico, bringing its unique brand of high-quality, fast-casual pizza to Anahuac University, in Mexico City.

The September 17th opening continues to demonstrate the franchise company’s commitment to make its personalized pizza more accessible to local communities around the world. The two other locations in Mexico, Pieology Polanco and Pieology Santa Fe, were the franchise company’s first locations outside of the continental U.S.

We are committed to expanding internationally and are excited to be working with an established and dedicated franchise group in Mexico to deliver a creative dining experience unique to Pieology. – Ramzi Daklouche, Head of Global Development

With nearly 140 stores nationwide, and international and national additions on the horizon, Pieology continues to grow and expand its robust footprint to share the best tasting pizza with guests everywhere.

Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea of turning America’s favorite food into an affordable and interactive experience by inspiring individual customer creativity.

Using only the freshest ingredients along with signature sauces and six premium crusts, award-winning Pieology offers hand-crafted, personally-inspired pizzas in unlimited flavor combinations that are stone oven-fired. Founded in 2011, Pieology was created from the simple idea to turn America’s most craveable food into an affordable and interactive experience. Pieology’s mission is to serve creativity in a positive atmosphere where guests can gather with family and friends, while enjoying their delicious pizza creations. Along with providing great food and a memorable dining experience, Pieology is committed to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, one pie at a time.

Pieology Mexico’s website: www.pieology.com.mx .

For more information, visit www.pieology.com

