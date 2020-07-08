Third Generation Del Taco Operator Leads California Growth

Multi-Unit Franchisee Travis Taylor Opens Santa Clarita Restaurant

Santa Clarita, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Del Taco , one of the nation’s largest Mexican quick-service concepts, announced its most recent California-based restaurant opening with third-generation, multi-unit operator Travis Taylor.

Dating back to early 1970s, the Taylor family legacy with Del Taco started when Travis’ grandfather became one of the first franchise operators to invest in the concept, continuing with his father who also decided to join the brand. After growing with Del Taco through the years, Travis Taylor is now carrying the family’s torch, opening a new restaurant located at 19375 Plum Canyon Rd. in his hometown of Santa Clarita.

“Being a Del Taco owner is in my blood,” said Travis. “At an early age, I knew I would be following in my father and grandfather’s footsteps. Not everyone has the opportunity to truly grow up alongside a brand, but I have experienced firsthand the continuous improvements and evolutions Del Taco has made. This commitment to innovation is why my family has found success since day one, and why I’m confident we’ll be a part of the Del Taco legacy for decades to come.”

Climbing the ranks from cashier to shift lead to general manager, and eventually a franchise owner, Travis understands how each role plays a pivotal part in perfecting the customer experience. A true “hands-on” owner, he can be found in his restaurants coaching, training and guiding his crew every day. With his family history, brand knowledge and operational expertise, Travis plans on growing with Del Taco for years to come.

Del Taco’s franchising business model, made up of strong operations consulting, management training programs and marketing support is based on mutual partnership and is designed to attract individuals or groups with a strong business acumen, experience in the restaurant industry and an interest in multi-unit franchising. The brand’s unique QSR+ positioning within the rapidly growing Mexican quick-service segment presents great growth potential for experienced multi-unit operators and private equity firms looking to diversify their portfolios with a leading brand.

In the Western region, Del Taco is seeking multi-unit operators in Central and Northern California and Pacific Northwest who are looking for the opportunity to claim a territory and grow alongside the company. To learn more about Del Taco franchise opportunities, visit www.deltacofranchise.com .