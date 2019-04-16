Third Franchise for 2019 Slated for Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar

Springfield, MO (RestaurantNews.com) Adding roots at the state capital is on the horizon for Springfield-based Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar. H2B Restaurant Group has signed-on for a single-store franchise location in Jefferson City, MO.

“This is really exciting for us,” exclaims co-founder and senior vice-president of operations, Paul Sundy. “Making our mark in central Missouri has been a goal for quite a while. And hey, whiskey is bound to make politics a little more fun,” jokes Sundy.

Aside from whiskey, Big Whiskey’s hosts an extensive menu featuring bold, flavorful bites and delicious entrees complete with great choices for either lunch, dinner, or late night. A few of the brands staple items include: Buffalo Chicken Wontons, crispy fried wontons filled with a fan-favorite, Big Whiskey’s Buffalo Chicken Dip and sprinkled with bleu cheese crumbles; the mouthwatering Big Whiskey BBQ Craft Burger, topped with crispy onion rings, bacon and homemade Honey Whiskey BBQ sauce; and the signature Sriracha Steak Tacos, three tacos stuffed with seasoned steak tips, a blend of shredded lettuce and red cabbage, black bean corn salsa and sriracha sour cream. Additional signature plates like hand-cut steaks and homemade pastas help round out the menu, along with classic buffalo wings available in 14 different sauces.

Since opening in Springfield, Missouri, in July 2006, Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar has become many things to many people. It’s a sports bar for sports enthusiasts, a whiskey bar for whiskey devotees and a friendly, relaxed atmosphere for a family night out; a place where traditions are just as important as trends, and where the legend of Big Whiskey lives on.

Big Whiskey’s Jefferson City is expected to be one of three franchise locations scheduled to open in 2019. The first of two Las Vegas franchise locations opened in February, just off Las Vegas Boulevard, and Alabamba franchise owners announced their site for the first Big Whiskey’s to be built with the new prototype design in the Birmingham area.

Locally owned and operated, Big Whiskey’s Jefferson City is tentatively scheduled to open later this summer at 627 W. McCarty Street in Jefferson City; on the east end of the former JCD building. Coined as the “River Walk” the renovated property will be home to new retail and office space in addition to the restaurant..Follow along for updates on the Big Whiskey’s Jefferson City Facebook page: facebook.com/bigwhiskeys.jeffcity

Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar currently operates seven restaurants in Southwest Missouri, two locations in the greater Kansas City area, and two franchise locations; Bentonville, AR and Las Vegas, NV. Franchises are available across the United States. For more information on available markets and investment opportunities, please visit us at www.bigwhiskeysfranchise.com.

