Think you know Chicago craft beer? Take our quiz as Illinois Craft Beer Week launches

Do you know which Chicago brewery is the city's oldest?

What brewery hosts Dark Lord Day every spring?

Whose flagship pale ale was first released in 2009, forever changing how Chicago thinks about locally made beer?

If you know all the answers to those questions, you're ready for our beer quiz. (And if not, the answers, respectively, are Goose Island Beer Co., Three Floyds Brewing and Half Acre Beer Co.)

In honor of Illinois Craft Beer Week - which begins Friday with, as usual, the sold out Beer Under Glass at the Garfield Park Conservatory and runs through May 17 - we look back at how Chicago became one of the nation's beer making capitals.

Think you know it all? Test your beer brain with our quiz below.

For the full Illinois Craft Beer Week schedule, go here.

