Think small for the best cooking pumpkins

I will admit that I’d much prefer to carve a pumpkin into a jack-o’-lantern whose warm glow will bring me a month’s worth of smiles than to carve, cook and eat it in one short sitting. Yet, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to appreciate pumpkin for its culinary attributes, which can also spark warm smiles.

When it comes to cooking and baking with pumpkins, skip the large ones you use for jack-o’-lanterns, which can be watery and bland. Instead, opt for smaller pumpkins called “small sugar” or “pie” pumpkins with fanciful names such as Baby Pam, Fairytale, Cinderella and Autumn Gold. These varieties produce flesh that is sweet and smooth like butternut squash. Although farmers markets and orchards typically offer the largest variety of seasonal pumpkins, many supermarkets and specialty markets such as Sprouts, Specialty Produce, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods sell them, too.

When selecting, look for richly colored fruit (yes, it’s technically not a vegetable) devoid of black or soft spots. Stored in a dark, cool area, they can last for months. Roast pumpkin in the oven as you would any winter squash. Add chunks of cooked pumpkin to warm salads, pasta and whole-grain dishes. Mashed or pureed pumpkin has oodles of potential — add it to pancake and waffle batter, smoothie bowls and oatmeal, risotto and grits, chilis and stews, and crostini, quick breads and pies.

Here are three ways to light up the faces at your table with fresh pumpkin:

1. Smoothie Bowl: Season cooked, pureed pumpkin with spices such as cinnamon, clove, ginger and nutmeg, and blend with maple syrup and milk of your choice. Place in a bowl and top with nuts, seeds, granola, and/or seasonal fruit such as apples and dates.

2. Mac ’n Cheese: Stir one to two cups cooked, mashed pumpkin into your favorite mac ’n cheese, along with crisp bacon or pancetta, and earthy herbs like rosemary or sage.

3. Salad: Add cooked pumpkin cubes to bitter greens such as arugula, chicory and kale along with apples or pears, candied pecans, dates and a warm maple syrup vinaigrette.

Creamy Pumpkin Coconut Curry on Rice

When pumpkin season is over, simply substitute winter squash such as butternut or Hubbard.

Serves 4

1½ tablespoons avocado, coconut or canola oil

2 teaspoons black mustard seeds

1 large shallot or 1 small yellow onion, chopped

2 stalks of celery, thinly sliced

1 serrano chili, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger

2 teaspoons curry powder

2 teaspoons garam masala

2 teaspoons turmeric

A generous sprinkling of salt

2 pounds peeled and cubed pumpkin (about 6 cups)

2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

1 (14-ounce) can coconut milk

1 tablespoon cornstarch

The juice of ½ lime

1 cup sliced sugar snap peas

½ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro, plus extra for garnish

3 tablespoons roasted unsalted cashews

3 tablespoons roasted unsweetened coconut chips or flakes

2 cups cooked basmati or jasmine rice

In a large, deep pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add oil and mustard seeds. Once they start to pop, add shallot, celery, chili, garlic and ginger. Cook for 2 minutes, stirring well, until shallots are softened. Add curry powder, garam masala, turmeric and salt, stirring for 1 minute until fragrant. Add pumpkin and broth and bring to a boil for 2 minutes. Lower heat, cover, and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, or until pumpkin is tender but not mushy. (It could take less or more time, depending on the hardness of the pumpkin.)

In a small bowl whisk cornstarch into coconut milk until dissolved; add to pot, stirring well. Cook for 5 minutes until slightly thickened. Add lime juice, sugar snap peas and cilantro and cook for 2 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as desired.

Spoon curry over cooked basmati or jasmine rice and top with cashews, coconut chips and cilantro.

Russo is a San Diego freelance food writer and cookbook author.