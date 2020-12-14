Carlin Caviness / Courtesy photo
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

They took a mortgage deferment through the CARES Act. Then their credit score plunged.

December 14, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Trevor Fraser
Carlin Caviness / Courtesy photo

People around the country are reporting hits to their credit related to provisions of the CARES Act.