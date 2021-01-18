Adrian Kraus
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

‘They got loud’: Bills fans changed the Ravens offense’s plans in a playoff loss

January 18, 2021 | 6:00am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Adrian Kraus

"There’s no one else at fault, and I will be better at that.” Patrick Mekari said Saturday.