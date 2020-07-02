‘They don’t want to see us in existence,‘ local group joins lawsuit to keep transgender health protections

Last week, the Bradbury-Sullivan Community Center joined a lawsuit filed by community clinics, health organizations and four doctors against the U.S. Health and Human Services to block the federal rule.The Bradbury-Sullivan Community Center lawsuit marks the second the time the center has sued the administration. Last year, the organization sued the Trump administration to block a rule that would allow health care providers to deny patients services for religious or moral reasons. That federal decision was blocked by multiple federal judges.The lawsuit accuses the agency of repealing protections for transgender people during a pandemic, violating the Affordable Care Act mandate that there should be no barriers to care, and all in defiance of the Supreme Court decision that the definition of sex includes gender identity and sexual orientation.