In These Trying Times Waitbusters Helps Restaurants Maintain Operations and Forge Ahead

Reston, VA ( RestaurantNews.com ) Waitbusters, LLC is doing its part to help restaurants continue to operate amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has left them with immense changes to they way they are able to operate. While most restaurants across the country are relying only on curbside pickup and delivery to maintain their operations, Waitbusters began offering their online ordering solution for only $29.95 per month. The new rate, which is at cost for the software company, will be given for “a minimum of 3 months” (during the brunt of the pandemic) for restaurants that sign up for one year of their online ordering service.

The service has been a miracle for some restaurants that would have lost all hopes of revenue without an online ordering source. According to Ralph Battista, Owner and Operator of Luigi’s Restaurant and Gourmet Express in Johnston, RI, “On our first night using Waitbusters’ online ordering software, we had fifty-five online orders which is equivalent to about 40 percent of our sales. That’s fifty-five phone calls we didn’t have to spend five to ten minutes each on… fifty-five orders that we didn’t have to manually enter, leaving my staff free to concentrate on actually filling the orders. I honestly couldn’t be happier about how it went. This is a MAJOR GAME CHANGER! This is going to give my business a fighting chance during this Coronavirus crisis.”

In addition to providing online ordering, Waitbusters provides DaaS, or Delivery As a Service through its partnership with Postmates. Utilizing DaaS, restaurants can provide contactless delivery to their customers, commission free, without having to hire their own drivers.

According to Waitbusters’ CPO, Shane Gau, “This is an unprecedented time in history where every penny counts for restaurant owners. It’s sink or swim. At Waitbusters, we want to keep operators heads above water and give them the opportunity to thrive with their customer base after this pandemic ends. Third party delivery apps are only offering a temporary cut back on fees and unfortunately some only intend to defer the fees by a few months. This is not a sustainable solution. Restaurants need our help and that’s what we are offering.”

About Waitbusters Digital Diner

Waitbusters LLC, a service-disabled veteran owned company, is a provider of innovative restaurant technology solutions. Its Digital Diner solution offers restaurants the ability to create better experiences for their guests, save money, create new revenue streams, become more profitable, and find and retain happy customers. E-mail sgau@waitbusters.com to schedule a demo or to learn more go to www.waitbustersdining.com .

Digital Diner’s features included in the $29.95 plan:

Online Ordering

Delivery As a Service

Delivery Driver Logistics

Optional features for additional costs:

Wait Line and Reservation Widgets and the ability to perform those functions via Amazon Alexa

Social Media Marketing

SMS Text Message Marketing

Mobile Hotspot Delivery

Your Own Custom Restaurant Chatbot

Jump-The-Line Revenue Generator

