These Restaurant Chains Honor Our Nation’s Heroes for Veterans Day

America will celebrate Veterans Day on Saturday, November 11th this year, and many restaurant chains will be offering discounts and free meals to veterans and active duty military in appreciation for their service.

To help get the word out, RestaurantNews.com has rounded up a list of these restaurant offerings. Unless otherwise noted, these offerings are valid only on Veterans Day, November 11th.

Keep in mind, most Veteran appreciation offers:

Require proof of military service

Are dine-in only

Do not include alcohol

Can not be used with other coupons or discounts

Do not include gratuity

Also, for some restaurant chains, participating locations may vary. Check with your local restaurant for further details.

54th Street

Free entree up to $12. Dine-in only.

Abuelo’s

Abuelo’s will donate $1 from every order of Chile con Queso to support Homes for Our Troops. Thursday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12, 2017.

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina

All active and retired military personnel can select a complimentary build your own 3-item combo. Selections include Tacos, Enchiladas, Taquitos, Tamales or Chile Relleno.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza

Complimentary small order of Meatballs with Ricotta Cheese.

Applebee’s

Free meal. Choices include The American Standard Burger, Butcher’s Meat + Potatoes, Three-Cheese Chicken Cavatappi, Chicken Tenders Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Double Crunch Shrimp or Oriental Chicken Salad.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar

Choice of its famous pretzel options this Veterans Day, Saturday November 11, 2017 all day at all locations (excluding Attleboro, MA, and special ends 4pm in Patchogue, NY). All veterans and troops will receive one complimentary order of the following: NEW Soft Pretzels & Fat Tire Beer Cheese, Arooga’s Crab Pretzel or Arooga’s Buffalo Pretzel.

Aspen Creek Grill

Complimentary lunch from a special menu to military veterans from 11am – 3pm on November 10th & 11th in Kentucky, Indiana and Texas at each of its eight locations in honor of Veterans Day.

Back Yard Burgers

Free Back Yard Classic Burger. The Back Yard Classic Burger is a third pound 100 percent Black Angus beef topped with garden-fresh lettuce, lush tomatoes, crunchy dill pickles, ketchup, mayo and mustard.

Bakers Square

Free breakfast. Choose from three Buttermilk Pancakes, three pieces of French Toast or a Belgian Waffle.

Bar Louie

Free Flatbread or Burger for vets and active military.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

On Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $12.95 by presenting a military ID or proof of service at any BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse location nationwide.

Black Angus Steakhouse

Get an 8 oz. Top Sirloin with mashed potatoes, fresh broccoli with garlic butter and a non-alcoholic beverage for $9.99. Offer not valid at Vancouver-WA and Temecula locations. Lakewood-WA location open at 12pm (11/11/17) for offer. Offer only valid on 11/11/17 from open to 3pm.

Bob Evans

Free meal. Choice of one of six free meals, including: Stack of Hotcakes, Fresh Baked Brioche French Toast, Country Biscuit Breakfast, Mini Sampler Breakfast, Farm Boy Sandwich or Country Fried Steak.

Bonanza Steakhouse

Free buffet.

Boston Market

The rotisserie and holiday experts is honoring all military families by offering a BOGO deal – buy one individual meal with drink and get a second free – on Veterans Day weekend (Friday, Nov. 10 – Sunday, Nov. 12) at all U.S. locations; coupon (but no I.D.) is required and available at BostonMarket.com.

Boston’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar

Boston’s guests can ‘pour it forward’ and pre-purchase a pint of Sam Adams for a Veteran or Military Personnel as a way to thank them for their service. For each beer purchased from October 2nd until November 12th, guests will receive a paper pint to leave at the restaurant with a note of gratitude. From November 1st until November 12th, active Military personnel and Veterans can come into their local Boston’s restaurant to redeem one of these paper pints while supplies last.

Calhoun’s Restaurant

Free meal.

California Pizza Kitchen

Complimentary entree from a special Veterans Day Menu. Pizza choices include: The Original BBQ Chicken, Hawaiian, Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage, Pepperoni, Five Cheese + Fresh Tomato and Traditional Cheese. Salad choices include Thai Crunch, The Original BBQ Chicken Chopped, Classic Caesar and Italian Chopped. Pasta selections include Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken, Kung Pao Spaghetti with Chicken and Bolognese Spaghetti. Offer not valid in Guam, the Mirage Hotel in Las Vegas, airport, stadium, and university locations.

Cattlemens

Complimentary 8 oz. Small Sirloin Steak Dinner.

Chevys Fresh Mex

All active and retired military personnel can select a complimentary build your own 3-item combo. Selections include Tacos, Enchiladas, Flautas, Tamales or Chile Relleno.

Chickie’s & Pete’s

Free order of World Famous Crabfries. Also, 10% off every day to active and retired military service members.

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Tuesday, November 7th. Buy-one-get-one offer, valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders from 5pm. to close.

Chompie’s

Military discount every day of the year. Show your U.S. Military I.D. and receive 20% off your single entree (serves one).

Chuck E Cheese’s

One free personal 1-topping pizza to military veterans at all U.S. restaurants.

Cotton Patch Cafe

Free Chicken Fried Steak dinner with 2 homemade sides and freshly baked rolls.

Country Cookin

Tuesday, November 14, 2017. Free meals for Veterans from 2pm until 8pm.