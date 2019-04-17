These Restaurant Chains Are Serving up Easter Deals and More

Acapulco will offer a special Champagne Easter Brunch All-You-Can-Eat Brunch on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 8am – 2pm. The 6-hour long feast will feature a Ham and Tri-Tip Carving Station, Omelette Bar, Waffle Station, Taco Bar, Hot Specialty Items, Seafood Station, Traditional Menudo, Salads, Fresh Fruit, Desserts, Aguas Frescas, Bottomless Mimosas and More.

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is offering Moms free eats all day at all its participating locations on Easter Sunday, April 21, 2019 (offer excludes Uncasville, CT, Shelton, CT, Warwick, RI, Attleboro, MA, Allentown, Pa and East Brunswick, NJ locations). Arooga’s “Moms Eat Free” promotion is dine-in only, and with purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted, and offer does not include a beverage.

Bill Miller Bar-B-Q is offering a Honey Glazed Ham, 7-10 Pounds, for $55.99.

Bob Evans will be open on Easter during their normal hours of operation for families looking to dine in. They will offer brunch menu items all day featuring guest favorites, such as the Fruitful Farmer and the Border Scramble Omelet. Bob Evans also will offer a special Easter meal in all restaurants on Sunday, April 21. For $14.99, guests can enjoy hickory-smoked ham, slow-roasted turkey & dressing, choice of two sides, and freshly-baked bread. In addition, guests can enjoy the holiday, hassle-free, by enjoying a complete meal at home with a Farmhouse Feast. The Premium Farmhouse Feast is packed cold and comes complete with both a slow-roasted whole boneless turkey breast and sliced hickory-smoked ham, bread and celery dressing, homestyle mashed potatoes, buttered sweet corn, green beans with ham, cranberry relish, gravy, dozen rolls, macaroni and cheese, a whole apple pie, a strawberry supreme pie, and a loaf of banana nut bread. This meal can feed a family of 10 for only $114.99.

Boston Market – For $119.99, families can enjoy a Heat & Serve Easter Meal for 12 that features a spiral-sliced ham or either a boneless honey-glazed ham or boneless roasted turkey breast (or a combination of both). Each meal also include an array of home style sides such as mashed potatoes and gravy, creamed spinach, cinnamon apples or sweet potato casserole, plus fresh-baked cornbread and two apple pies. All Easter Heat & Serve Meals can be picked up chilled in restaurants nationwide April 19 through April 21, then taken home to heat and serve while supplies last. The Boston Market Easter menu also includes: Heat & Serve Meals for 4 or 6 ($69.99); a Feast for Three ($34.99); A La Carte: chilled, fully cooked main dishes, individual sides or desserts, which can be picked up in restaurant between April 19 and April 21; and Individual Easter Meals ($12.99).

Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille will be open from 11am until 8pm. Combos $17.99. Easter Sunday Kids Meals $1.50 all day (excludes steak). Margaritas, $2.99.

Chevys Fresh Mex will offer a special Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 8am to 3pm. Chevys Easter Brunch includes delicious items such as Huevos Rancheros ($10.99), Farmers’ Market Omelette ($11.99), Steak A La Diabla & Eggs ($15.99), Shrimp & Crab Omelette ($13.99), Churro Pancakes ($11.99), ABC Omelette ($10.99), Chilaquiles ($10.99) and more. Easter Brunch will also feature Bottomless Mix & Match Mimosas & Marys for $12 per person (Bottomless drinks are not available at Arlington, VA location). Easter Brunch not available at the following franchise locations: NJ, MO, MN, SD, IL, Miami, Annapolis, Brandywine, and Hanover.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store‘s Heat n’ Serve Easter Family Meal To-Go makes cooking your own Easter dinner at home easier than ever. Just order online and pick up ahead of time to get a meal that’s simple to prepare in your own kitchen in 3 hours or less. Or Take home their family-sized Easter dinner with all the fixin’s – you just heat n’ serve. From your oven to table in 3 hours or less. Serves up to 10. The Family Meal To-Go comes with Spiral Sliced Ham, Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Gravy, Sweet Yeast Rolls, Choice of 3 country sides (each serves up to 10), and two of their new Buttermilk Pies (while supplies last). Choose Three Country Sides: Whole Baby Carrots, Country Green Beans, Fried Apples, Hashbrown Casserole, Cornbread Dressing, Macaroni n’ Cheese, Sweet Potato Casserole, and Whole Kernel Corn.

Duffy’s Sports Grill is offering a complete 3-course meal with all the fixin’s. Featuring choice of salad, entree, and dessert. Plus, enjoy a signature Peeptini. Roasted Turkey Breast ($13.95), Roasted Pork Loin ($15.95) or 10oz Prime Rib ($20.95). Regular menu & 14oz. Prime Rib also available.

El Torito will offer a special Champagne Easter Brunch on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 8am – 2pm. This special 6-hour long brunch offering will feature a Ham and Tri-Tip Carving Station, Made-To-Order Omelettes, Waffle Station, Taco Bar, Hot Specialty Items, Seafood Station, Traditional Soups, Salads, Fresh Fruit, Desserts, Bottomless Mimosas and More. Pricing for this Easter buffet varies by location.

Fatz Cafe is offering Heat & Serve Easter family meals (requires advanced scheduling through your local Fatz). Ham Feast serves 10-12 for $99.99. Includes Sweet Tea Glazed Ham, Sweet Tea Glaze for basting, Macaroni & Cheese (1 pan), Sautéed Green Beans (1 pan), 1 dozen Deviled Eggs, 1 dozen Poppy Seed Rolls. Turkey Feast serves 10-12 for $99.99. Includes Turkey Breast (Roasted or Fried) or Fried Whole Turkey, , giblet gravy with choice of rice or red-skinned mashed potatoes (2 quarts each), Cornbread Dressing (1 pan), Sautéed Green Beans (1 pan), 1 dozen Poppy Seed Rolls. Build Your Own Feast options also available.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar will open early at 10am on Easter Sunday, April 21st for a three-course Easter Brunch. Starter: Caesar Salad or Lobster Bisque. Entrees include Fleming’s Signature Eggs Benedict with choice of Sliced Filet Mignon & Hollandaise, Crab Cake & tomato Hollandaise or Surf & Turf; Spring Vegetable Quiche; Steak & Spring Vegetable Quiche; Brioche French Toast or Salmon Cobb Salad. Sides to share include Lyonnaise Potatoes and Fresh Roasted Asparagus. Children’s three-course menu also available.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet – Enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go that includes 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Turkey Breast, 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Smoked Pit Ham, 2 qts Holiday Dressing, 2 qts Homestyle Macaroni & Cheese, 2 qts Country-Style Green Beans, 2 qts Mashed Potatoes, 1 qt Turkey Gravy, 1 qt Cranberry Sauce, 1 dz Freshly Baked Dinner Rolls, 1 Pecan Pie, and 1 Pumpkin Pie for just $89.99. Easter Family Packs To Go may be ordered through Friday, April 19, 2019.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar – Hop on in to Easter Brunch for exclusive dishes that you will only find at Green Mill along with everyone’s classic brunch favorites – all prepared to perfection. Brunch menu includes pizza, bacon, breakfast pizza, cheddar ranch biscuits, chef carved prime rib, four-cheese scrambled eggs, macaroni and cheese, pecan craisin salad and muc more.

HomeTown Buffet – Enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go that includes 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Turkey Breast, 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Smoked Pit Ham, 2 qts Holiday Dressing, 2 qts Homestyle Macaroni & Cheese, 2 qts Country-Style Green Beans, 2 qts Mashed Potatoes, 1 qt Turkey Gravy, 1 qt Cranberry Sauce, 1 dz Freshly Baked Dinner Rolls, 1 Pecan Pie, and 1 Pumpkin Pie for just $89.99. Easter Family Packs To Go may be ordered through Friday, April 19, 2019.

Krispy Kreme is hopping into spring with a seasonal doughnut collection. Available for a limited time at participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S., the collection includes the Bunny Doughnut, the Chick Doughnut, and the Decorated Egg Doughnut.

Legal Sea Foods will be open at select locations serving their regular menu along with special holiday features.

Logan’s Roadhouse is feeding kids free April 20th and 21st with this coupon.

Marie Callender’s offers Easter Take-Home Feasts: The Turkey Breast Feast, for $109.99, includes Roasted Turkey Breast, Apple-Sage Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole, Chef’s Vegetables, Turkey Gravy, Fresh Baked Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie, and Marie’s Special Blend Coffee. Serves 4-6. The Ham Feast, for $119.99, includes Bone-in Spiral Cut Quarter Ham topped with chipotle-pineapple glaze topping, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole, Chef’s Vegetables, Almond Coleslaw, Turkey Gravy, Fresh Baked Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie, and Marie’s Special Blend Coffee. Serves 4-6. The Ham and Turkey Breast Feast, for $149.99, includes Roasted Turkey Breast, Bone-in Spiral Cut Quarter Ham with chipotle-pineapple glaze topping, Apple-Sage Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce, Fresh Mashed Potatoes, Five Cheese Macaroni Casserole, Chef’s Vegetables, Almond Coleslaw, Fresh Baked Cornbread, Whole Pumpkin or Apple Pie, and Marie’s Special Blend Coffee. Serves 6-8. Additional sides are also available.

McGrath’s Fish House offers a 4 course Easter Ham Feast for $14.95 or choose from five other options to make a four course dinner for $16.95. Children $3.95-$6.95. Sunday, April 21st.

Mimi’s – Three-course meal starting at $19.99 for adults and $10.99 for kids. Adult Three-Course Feast includes choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Slow-Roasted Turkey, Creamy Cheese & Bacon Penne with Chicken or Grilled Atlantic Salmon entrée. Begin with salad or soup, served with choice of dessert including Triple Berry Crumble, Molten Lava Cake or Apple Pie a la Mode. Kids Three-Course Feast includes choice of Hickory Smoked Ham, Slow-Roasted Turkey or Creamy Cheese & Bacon Penne with Chicken entrée. Begin with salad or soup, served with choice of dessert including scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream with Chocolate or Strawberry syrup.

Morton’s The Steakhouse will be serving a delicious Steak & Lobster for $59 on Easter Sunday at participating locations.

Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub‘s Easter Feast runs April 20th through the 21st. Lobster Bisque – Rich, creamy and full of flavor. Made with real lobster meat and a hint of sherry. Cup $5.39, Crock $6.49. 8 oz New York Sirloin Steak & Lobster Casserole – A North Atlantic lobster pie topped with lemon butter sauce and seasoned crumbs is paired with a perfectly seasoned 8 oz. New York Sirloin steak. Served with one side. $17.99. Prime Rib – Tender prime rib crusted with a special blend of seasonings and slow roasted for hours. Sliced to order and served in its natural juices with a side of creamy horseradish sauce. Served with two sides: Bistro Salad, potato or vegetable. 12 oz. $17.59 or 18 oz. $21.59. Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet – Indulge your sweet tooth with a warm and gooey New England classic. A fresh skillet-baked chocolate chip cookie topped with Gifford’s of Maine creamy vanilla bean ice cream and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. $5.99.

Old Country Buffet -Enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go that includes 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Turkey Breast, 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Smoked Pit Ham, 2 qts Holiday Dressing, 2 qts Homestyle Macaroni & Cheese, 2 qts Country-Style Green Beans, 2 qts Mashed Potatoes, 1 qt Turkey Gravy, 1 qt Cranberry Sauce, 1 dz Freshly Baked Dinner Rolls, 1 Pecan Pie, and 1 Pumpkin Pie for just $89.99. Easter Family Packs To Go may be ordered through Friday, April 19, 2019.

RAM Restaurant & Brewery’s Easter Steak Dinner is a center-cut, half-pound Harris Ranch Sirloin steak served with seasonal vegetables and cheddar mashed potatoes for just $16.99.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill is serving a special Easter Brunch. Selections include Carmel Apple + Walnut French Toast (14), French Toast (14), Avocado Toast (15), Breakfast BLT (14.5), Italian Sausage + Pepper Hash (14), Porchetta Hash (15), Italian Biscuits + Gravy (13), Eggs Benedict (15), and Breakfast Americano (13).

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will open early on Sunday, April 21. Bring your family and friends and celebrate with their new Spring Classics Menu. Starting at $45.95, it features a 3-course meal with decadent dishes like Blackened Scallops served over jambalaya risotto and Blueberry Crumb Cheesecake.

Ryan’s – Enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go that includes 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Turkey Breast, 2½ lbs Boneless Sliced Smoked Pit Ham, 2 qts Holiday Dressing, 2 qts Homestyle Macaroni & Cheese, 2 qts Country-Style Green Beans, 2 qts Mashed Potatoes, 1 qt Turkey Gravy, 1 qt Cranberry Sauce, 1 dz Freshly Baked Dinner Rolls, 1 Pecan Pie, and 1 Pumpkin Pie for just $89.99. Easter Family Packs To Go may be ordered through Friday, April 19, 2019.

Seasons 52‘s 3 Course Easter Brunch is $29.95 and is available Sunday, April 21st from 10am until 2 pm. Starters include Split Pea and Kale Soup, Black Bean and Bacon Soup, Field Greens Salad, Romaine and Kale Caesar Salad, Spinach or Strawberry Salad and Greek Yogurt with Strawberries and Almond Granola. Mains include Prime Steak and Eggs, Grilled Lobster, Upright French Toast, Wood-Grilled Sea Scallops or Brick-Oven Roasted Cornish Hen. Top it off with some Strawberry Rhubarb Cheesecake.

Shoney’s All You Care To Eat Easter Fresh Food Bar will include freshly-prepared favorites such as Coconut Shrimp, Shoney’s signature Southern Crispy Chicken, Roast Beef, Sliced Ham with Apples, Squash Casserole, Green Beans with Peppers, Mashed Potatoes, Sweet Potato Casserole, Corn, Macaroni & Cheese, one of our bottomless beverages, delicious Peach Cobbler and much more! Starting at $14.99 at participating restaurants.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que – Popular full family meals can be combined and stacked for any size family gathering. The Chuck Wagon (Feeds 2-3) $24.99 includes one pound of meat, two 16 oz. sides, Texas toast or buns and Bar-b-que sauce. The Super Chuck Wagon (Feeds 4-6) $46.99 includes two pounds of meat, four 16 oz. sides, Texas toast or buns, Bar-b-que sauce. The BBQ Party Pack (minimum of 10 people, starting at $12.49 per person) includes choice of 2 meats, choice of 3 veggies, Bar-B-Que sauce, Texas toast or buns, Relish tray, and Sweet or Unsweetened Tea. Meats options include Beef Brisket, Sausage, Hot Links, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Ham, Chicken, Ribs. Veggie options include Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Pinto Beans, Ranch House Beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (at participating locations), Green Beans, Spicy Cream Corn, Mac n Cheese, Spicy Potatoes.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse – Join Sullivan’s for a special Easter celebration, complete with a three-course $45 prix fixe menu. Enjoy a 12 oz. Hand-Carved Prime Rib and a Roasted Rack of Lamb. Enhance your steak with Sullivan’s signature butters or try it Oscar Style. Make your reservation for April 21 now.

The Cheesecake Factory is delivering delicious treats this week in celebration of spring. Now through Easter Sunday, April 21, guests will be treated to one complimentary slice of The Cheesecake Factory’s famous Reese’s Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake Cheesecake or Hershey’s Chocolate Bar Cheesecake with their Cheesecake Factory delivery order of $30 or more through DoorDash by using promo code “SPRINGTREAT” at checkout.