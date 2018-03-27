These Restaurant Chains Are Serving up Easter Deals

Acapulco Restaurant and Cantina will serve a special Champagne Brunch Buffet with Ham and Tri-tip Carving Station on Sunday, April 1st between 9am and 3pm. $25.99 Adults / $8.99 Kids (Sun Valley, Montclair, Northridge and Moreno Valley). $26.99 Adults /$8.99 Kids (Glendale, Costa Mesa, Downey and Marina Pacifica locations).

Arooga’s Grille House & Sports Bar is offering Moms free eats 11am-9pm at all its participating locations on Easter Sunday, April 1, 2018 (offer excludes North Plainfield, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ locations). Arooga’s “Moms Eat Free” promotion is dine-in only, and with purchase of equal or greater value. Lesser value item is discounted, and offer does not include daily specials or wings.

Bob Evans – There’s something for everyone with this year’s Easter Farmhouse Feast! The meal comes complete with two entrees – hickory-smoked boneless ham and slow-roasted carved turkey – as well as mashed potatoes with gravy, bread and celery dressing, macaroni and cheese, green beans with ham, buttered sweet corn, 12 freshly baked dinner rolls, cranberry relish, banana nut bread, double-crust apple pie and fan favorite lemon supreme pie. Order, pick up, reheat and serve! Guests can order the feast at any Bob Evans Restaurant or online at www.bobevans.com and schedule their own pick-up date now through March 31.

Boston Market – A Heat & Serve Ham Dinner for 12 (spiral-sliced or boneless ham, mashed potatoes and gravy, cinnamon apples, sweet potato casserole, fresh-baked cornbread and two apple pies) can be picked up in restaurant or even delivered directly to your door through the Boston Market Home Delivery program. All locations will also be open from Good Friday – Easter Sunday for diners to enjoy a traditional holiday meal.

Brann’s Steakhouse & Sports Grille – Steak and Grilled Shrimp, $17.99. Prime Rib, $18.99. Margaritas, $2.99.

Bravo! Cucina Italiana – Easter Brunch Specials served Saturday, March 31st and Sunday, April 1st until 3pm. Selections include Bread Pudding French Toast, Eggs with Home Fries and Bacon, 6-ounce Filet Mignon, Bravo’s Grilled Pork Chop (single or double), Prosciutto Frittata, Sicilian Omelette, 14-ounce New York Strip and Parmesan-Crusted Beef Medallions. Available at select locations. Items may vary by location. Full menu also available all day.

Brio Tuscan Grille – Easter Brunch Specials served Saturday, March 31st and Sunday, April 1st until 3pm. Selections include Frittata Al Forno, Sicilian Omelette, Ham & Biscuit Benedict, Berries & Cream French Toast, Shrimp & Grits, 9-ounce Center Cut Filet, 6-ounce Filet with Broiled Lobster Tail, 14-ounce New York Strip. Available at select locations. Items may vary by location. Full menu also available all day.

Buca di Beppo – Looking for a casual and fun Easter lunch or dinner? Not to worry – Buca opens at 11 a.m. on Easter Sunday and has delicious Italian dishes ready to serve you and your guests.

Claim Jumper – Holiday Brunch Buffet, $24.99, served until 2pm. Enjoy a wide variety of Claim Jumper Classics including an Omelet Bar, Carving Station, Pastas & Pizzas, South of the Border Specialties, American Favorites, Traditional Breakfast Items and Homemade Desserts. $4 Sparkling Wine & Mimosas. $6 Margaritas, Bloody Marys 7 Screwdrivers.

Country Buffet – Easter menu features steak, carved roast beef, carved turkey, carved ham, fried chicken, chicken pot pie, chicken alfredo, seasoned green beans, fresh steamed broccoli, buttered corn, scratch made dressing, carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey cornbread, cherry pie, coconut cream pie and cheesecake. Regular dinner prices will apply. Item availability may vary by time and location. Also, while supplies last, enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go for $89.99. May be ordered through Friday, March 30, 2018.

El Torito is offering a special Holiday Champagne Brunch Buffet with Ham and Tri-tip Carving Station on Sunday, April 1st between 9am and 3pm. $26.99 Adults / $9.99 Kids (Stockton, Yorba Linda, Upland, Westminster, Torrance, Santa Monica, Manhattan Beach, Lakewood, Tustin, West Covina, Woodland Hills, Anaheim, Northridge, Laguna Hills, Sherman Oaks, La Mesa, Fresno, Buena Park, Ontario, San Bernardino, Irvine, Long Beach Atlantic Ave, Pasadena, Milpitas, Orange, Cypress, Palmdale, Corona, Rancho Cucamonga, Riverside Plaza). $27.99 Adults/ $9.99 (Redondo Beach, Dana Point, San Leandro, Monterey). $22.99 Adults / $9.99 Kids (Hawthorne, Simi Valley, Long Beach Town Center and Foster City). Marina Del Rey will be open with regular menu.

Furr’s Fresh Buffet – Easter menu includes carved baked ham, oven roasted turkey and gravy, pepper encrusted roast beef, blackened Tilapia with pineapple salsa, golden fried popcorn shrimp, candied sweet potatoes, cornbread dressing, Farmhouse Salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesecake, carrot cake and more. Regular dinner prices will apply. Item availability may vary by time and location. Also, while supplies last, enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go for $89.99. May be ordered through Friday, March 30, 2018.

Green Mill Restaurant and Bar – Hop on in to Easter Brunch for exclusive dishes that you will only find at Green Mill along with everyone’s classic brunch favorites – all prepared to perfection. Brunch menu includes pizza, bacon, breakfast pizza, cheddar ranch biscuits, chef carved prime rib, four-cheese scrambled eggs, macaroni and cheese, pecan craisin salad and muc more.

Home Town Buffet – Easter menu features steak, carved roast beef, carved turkey, carved ham, fried chicken, chicken pot pie, chicken alfredo, seasoned green beans, fresh steamed broccoli, buttered corn, scratch made dressing, carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey cornbread, cherry pie, coconut cream pie and cheesecake. Regular dinner prices will apply. Item availability may vary by time and location. Also, while supplies last, enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go for $89.99. May be ordered through Friday, March 30, 2018.

Legal Sea Foods will be open at select locations serving their regular menu along with special holiday features.

Mimi’s – Reserve your spot for Mimi’s three-course Easter meal starting at $18.99 for adults and $8.99 for kids 12 and under. Starter (select one): House Salad, cup of soup or Caesar Salad. Main Course (select one): Hickory-Smoked Ham, Slow-Roasted Turkey. For an additional charge, try the Grilled Atlantic Salmon. For dessert, Molton Lava Cake or Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding. Kid’s three-course menu also available. Mimi’s Take-Home Easter Ham Feast serves 6-8 and is $99.99.

Morton’s The Steakhouse will be serving a delicious Steak & Lobster for $59 on Easter Sunday at participating locations.

Old Country Buffet – Easter menu features steak, carved roast beef, carved turkey, carved ham, fried chicken, chicken pot pie, chicken alfredo, seasoned green beans, fresh steamed broccoli, buttered corn, scratch made dressing, carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey cornbread, cherry pie, coconut cream pie and cheesecake. Regular dinner prices will apply. Item availability may vary by time and location. Also, while supplies last, enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go for $89.99. May be ordered through Friday, March 30, 2018.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House will open at noon on Easter Sunday in many locations. Filet & Twin Tails – two cold water lobster tails with your choice of a 6-ounce, 8-ounce or 11-ounce Filet ($49.95, $56.95, $64.95). 16-ounce Ribeye & Twin Tails ($67.95).

Ryan’s – Easter menu features pot roast, steak, sliced turkey, sliced ham, fried chicken, chicken pot pie, Southern-style green beans, fresh steamed broccoli, buttered corn, scratch made dressing, carrots, mashed potatoes and gravy, cherry pie, coconut cream pie and cheesecake. Regular dinner prices will apply. Item availability may vary by time and location. Also, while supplies last, enjoy an Easter Family Pack To Go for $89.99. May be ordered through Friday, March 30, 2018.

Shoney’s – Enjoy oven-roasted sliced ham with apples, juicy turkey breast, signature Southern fried chicken, green beans with peppers, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, creamed corn, macaroni & cheese, collard greens, cornbread dressing, cranberry sauce, and more! Throw in Shoney’s fresh Salad, Soup, and Fruit Bar and their warm peach cobbler and you’ve got yourself a meal you won’t forget.

Soulman’s Bar-B-Que – Popular full family meals can be combined and stacked for any size family gathering. Soulman’s offers the Chuck Wagon that feeds 2-3 people, the Super Chuck Wagon that feeds 4-6 as well as Bar-B-Que party packs for gatherings of ten or more people. The Chuck Wagon (Feeds 2-3) $23.99 and includes one pound of meat, two 16 oz. sides, Texas toast or buns and Bar-b-que sauce. The Super Chuck Wagon (Feeds 4-6) $44.99 and includes two pounds of meat, four 16 oz. sides, Texas toast or buns, Bar-b-que sauce. The BBQ Party Pack (minimum of 10 people, starting at $10.99 per person) includes choice of 2 meats, choice of 3 veggies, Bar-B-Que sauce, Texas toast or buns Relish tray, Sweet or Unsweetened Tea. Meats options include Beef Brisket, Sausage, Hot Links, Pulled Pork, Turkey, Ham, Chicken, Ribs. Veggie options include Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Pinto Beans, Ranch House Beans, Mashed Potatoes & Gravy (at participating locations), Green Beans, Spicy Cream Corn, Mac n Cheese, Spicy Potatoes.

Tony Roma’s – Spring into Tony Roma’s for a special $23 Easter menu. Boneless Beef Short Ribs, soup or salad, mashed potatoes and a fresh vegetable. Add a half rack of their World-Famous Baby Back Ribs for only $9. Or enjoy any Tony Roma’s favorite off the menu.