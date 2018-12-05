These Connecticut restaurants are open Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

These Connecticut restaurants welcome you to their table on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with festive holiday menus.

At Saybrook Point Inn, 2 Bridge St., Old Saybrook, the Fresh Salt restaurant offers a Christmas Day buffet from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The menu features a "yule tide harvest table" with charcuterie, pates and seafood sampler; soups, salads, a carving station with ribeye and roasted leg of lamb,and entrees of braised short rib ravioli, maple balsamic glazed duck, swordfish Provencal and veal piccata. Adults are $77.95; children $38.95 (plus tax and gratuity) and kids under 5 are free. saybrook.com.

Metro Bis, 731 Hopmeadow St., Simsbury, hosts Christmas Eve lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and serves a special three-course dinner from 5 to 9:30 p.m., with entree choices like grilled Atlantic swordfish, braised short ribs, pan-seared salmon, cured pork loin, pumpkin risotto and grilled beef tenderloin. Cost is $55.95 for adults, $27.95 for children 10 and younger (no charge for children under 3.)

Metro Bis also offers Christmas Eve to-go meals, with items like beef tenderloin, lobster bisque, whipped potatoes and vegetable sides. Orders must be placed by Dec. 21 to be picked up between 1 and 7 p.m. Dec. 24. 860-651-7417, metrobis.com.

Cal Mare at MGM Springfield offers a family-style Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner on Christmas Eve, with dishes like burrata zeppole with smoked trout roe, Belon oysters on the half shell, bluefin tuna tartare, crispy blowfish tails, potato gnocchi with Jonah crab and mussel saffron cream and monkfish cioppino with sweet shrimp and lobster knuckles. Cost is $75. The regular menu is available on Christmas Day, with specials. mgmspringfield.com/calmare.

The Irons restaurant at the Hilton Mystic, 20 Coogan Blvd., will be open normal hours on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with its regular menu, plus dinner specials priced at $30 to $45 like a 16-ounce dry-aged NY strip and seared sea bass with poached lobster. 860-572-2713, hiltonmystic.com.

Costa del Sol, 901 Wethersfield Ave., Hartford, offers takeout paellas for the holiday season at a 20 percent discount. The restaurant will be open Christmas Eve until 6 p.m. for pickups, deli selections and gift card purchases. 860-296-1714, costadelsolhartford.com.

Madison Beach Hotel, 94 W. Wharf Road, Madison, serves lunch and dinner Christmas Eve (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; 5 to 10 p.m.) and on Christmas Day (lunch 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; dinner 5 to 10 p.m.) A special menu includes entrée choices of English-cut prime rib, seven fishes stew, cornmeal-encrusted lemon sole, filet mignon Oscar and root vegetable risotto ($22 to $38.) 203-350-0014, madisonbeachhotel.com.

Foxwoods Resort Casino restaurants offer several Christmas specials, including prime rib and lobster macaroni and cheese at Junior's, seafood Napoleon and Delmonico steak with herb roasted shrimp at Cedars Steakhouse & Oyster Bar and surf and turf, whole red snapper and whole roasted duck for two at David Burke Prime. Caputo Trattoria serves a “Feast of the Seven Fishes” dinner Dec. 24, with courses like tuna crudo, scungilli, baked clams oreganata, linguine vongole, prosciutto-wrapped cod and cioppino. (Cost is $75.) foxwoods.com.

Mohegan Sun restaurants offer Christmas Day specials, including a $150 three-course meal for two at Bobby Flay’s Bar Americain (with filet mignon and lobster) and a braised veal osso buco special at Todd English’s Tuscany for $60. The Seasons Buffet offers carved honey-mustard glazed ham, roasted steamship of beef and oven roasted turkey at lunchtime and shallot-crusted prime rib at dinner. mohegansun.com.

Avon Old Farms Inn, 279 Avon Mountain Road, Avon, offers a prix-fixe Christmas Eve dinner from 4 to 10 p.m., with entree choices of baked stuffed shrimp, sweet and spicy ribeye, holiday roasted pork, roasted chicken or wild mushroom ravioli. Cost is $59.95 plus tax and gratuity; reservations are required. Light fare will be served Christmas Day. 860-269-0240, avonoldfarmshotel.com.

Arugula, 953 Farmington Ave., West Hartford, serves dinner starting at 5 p.m., with the last seating at 10 p.m. 860-561-4888, arugula-bistro.com.

Artisan Restaurant, 1 Memorial Road, West Hartford, serves dinner on Christmas Eve until 10:30 p.m., and a $65 prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day from noon to 7 p.m., with entree choices like butternut squash ravioli, hunter style pappardelle with braised veal cheek, sole Veronique, Black Pearl salmon and Painted Hills Farm NY strip. 860-937-2525, artisanwesthartford.com.

Artisan’s Southport location (275 Old Post Road) serves Christmas Eve dinner with specials from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and a $65 prix-fixe menu on Christmas Day from noon to 7 p.m. with entree selections like horseradish-crusted Scottish salmon, shrimp ravioli, winter garden risotto and grilled prime NY steak. 203-307-4222, artisansouthport.com.

Mill on the River, 989 Ellington Road, South Windsor, serves Christmas Eve dinner from 4 to 8:30 p.m. and Christmas Day dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring a $39.95 holiday prix-fixe menu with entrees like roasted prime rib, roast duck a l'orange, redfish nouvelle and jumbo diver sea scallops. 860-289-7929, themillontheriver.com/christmas.

Abigail’s Grille & Wine Bar, 4 Hartford Road, Simsbury, is open Christmas Eve from 3 to 10 p.m. and Christmas Day from noon to 6 p.m., with its regular menu and a holiday prix-fixe special. 860-264-1580, abigailsgrill.com/christmas.

Market Grille, 110 Buckland Hills Drive, Manchester, is open for Christmas Eve dinner from 3 to 9:30 p.m., offering its regular menu with specials. 860-644-1011, marketgrillct.com.

Texas de Brazil, 91 Westfarms Mall (Suite H-108), Farmington, opens early at 11 a.m. on Dec. 24. Get a complimentary soft drink or regular iced tea with every adult meal purchased, plus a dessert. Texas de Brazil is closed Christmas Day. 860-744-2300, texasdebrazil.com/locations/hartford.

Copper Beech Inn, 46 Main St., Ivoryton, offers its standard menu on Christmas Eve from 4 to 8 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day. 860-767-0330, copperbeechinn.com.

The Cook and the Bear, 50 Memorial Road, West Hartford, will be open regular hours on Christmas Eve, serving its normal menu. Closed Christmas Day. 860-595-3345, thecookandthebear.com.

Max Fish, 110 Glastonbury Blvd., Glastonbury, serves dinner all day Dec. 24 from noon to 8 p.m. (No happy hour on this date.) 860-652-3474, maxfishct.com.

Max’s Tavern, 1000 West Columbus Ave., Springfield, is open for lunch (11 a.m. to 3 p.m.) and dinner (3 to 9 p.m.) Christmas Eve with featured menu additions. 413-746-6299, maxrestaurantgroup.com/tavern.