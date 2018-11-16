These are the top 50 places to eat in Baltimore, according to Yelp

Bar Liquorice, Ekiben and Joe Benny’s are the best places to eat in Baltimore, according to a new list released by the user-generated ratings website Yelp.

The list includes businesses in Baltimore, Annapolis, Columbia and Towson, according to a spokeswoman for Yelp. The website identified establishments in the restaurant category and then ranked them based on factors including the total volume and ratings of the reviews.

Bar Liquorice opened at 801 E. Fort Ave. in Riverside in July 2014. Known for its cocktail program, the bar also serves a limited food menu with items such as pressed sandwiches and charcuterie.

Yelp’s full list:

1.) Bar Liquorice

2.) Ekiben

3.) Joe Benny’s

4.) Royal Taj

5.) Harmony Bakery

6.) Chutney Indian Restaurant

7.) Chef Bobby D Restaurant

8.) DiPasquale’s Marketplace

9.) Samos Restaurant

10.) Thames Street Oyster House

11.) Water for Chocolate

12.) Cafe Mezze

13.) Nailah’s Kitchen

14.) Dovecote Cafe

15.) Canéla

16.) Tandav Indian Cuisine

17.) Bon Fresco

18.) Puetro 511

19.) Himalayan Bistro

20.) Namaste Baltimore

21.) Baba’s Mediterranean Kitchen

22.) Villagio Cafe

23.) Koco’s Pub

24.) SoBo Cafe

25.) Snake Hill

26.) Trinacria Foods

27.) Charleston

28.) Vin 909

29.) Maiwand Grill

30.) Brendali

31.) 1157 bar + kitchen

32.) Sam’s Canterbury Cafe

33.) The Kabul

34.) Connie’s Chicken and Waffles

35.) Sailor Oyster Bar

36.) Cocina Luchadoras

37.) Pure Raw Juice

38.) Clavel

39.) Brown Rice Korean Grill

40.) Red Canoe

41.) Pitamore

42.) Byblos

43.) Silver Queen Cafe

44.) Mount Vernon Marketplace

45.) The Grub Factory

46.) Cafe Fili

47.) Kome Sushi

48.) Urban Plates

49.) Isabella’s Brick Oven Pizza and Panini

50.) Shoyou Sushi

