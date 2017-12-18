These are the most googled recipes of 2017

It is that time again: Time to reflect on the past 12 months and consider the year 2017. All of us at The Daily Meal have been furtively researching and compiling numerous lists of things that have happened this year, from the 101 best pizzas in America and the dumbest food trends to 2017's biggest restaurant openings (and the biggest closings), the biggest health trends, and the biggest celebrity food stories, we've got 2017 covered!

To celebrate this past year, Google has released their annual Year in Search Data - a list that highlights the biggest, most trending, and most searched moments of 2017. The categories cover everything you could possible imagine, from the year's greatest losses and global news to the biggest movies, tech, memes, songs, how-to guides, and recipes, to name a few.

It's not surprising that here at The Daily Meal, the data that caught our eye was all related to food and drink. So what were the most searched-for food and cocktail recipes of 2017? Check them out below and click on the links to discover some fabulous and delicious recipes!

Recipes:

Cocktails:

Whether you have searched for these terms yourself or not, reflecting on the past year's biggest food headliners is undeniably interesting. But Google shouldn't get all of the glory right? After all, our own research and results for The Daily Meal's 50 most popular recipes for 2017 was just as fascinating!

