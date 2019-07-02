There’s Still Time to Enter the Meatless Monday Rapid Fire Chef’s Challenge at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo

Deadline: Friday, July 5th

Los Angeles, CA (RestaurantNews.com) Calling all professional chefs! Whether you work at a restaurant, hotel, dining hall or any other foodservice, we want your meatless recipes.

Submit your entry to the Rapid Fire Challenge for a chance to compete live on stage at the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo . The winning chef and his/her original recipe will be crowned the Rapid Fire Champion, receive $1,000, bragging rights and gain exposure to over 100 media outlets including the Food & Beverage Magazine, Nation’s Restaurant News, local television and radio affiliates, as well as thousands of industry professionals!

In addition, Meatless Monday will write a personality piece about the winner which will be sent in their weekly email newsletter, featured on their homepage and promoted via their social media channels. The winning recipe will accompany the piece, and will permanently be included in the Meatless Monday recipe database , crediting the winning chef and linking to his/her website.

SUBMISSION GUIDELINES:

Submissions must include the title and recipe for your meatless dish, as well as, a video (only 1-2 minutes) submission of why you should be the champ (videos can be as simple as being shot with your smart phone). Please also include a bio and headshot (will be used to announce the top three chefs). Partially complete submissions will not be accepted.TIP: Remember the videos will be used for voting so make sure they are clear, creative and sell yourself.



Submissions open on Monday, May 20, 2019 and will close on Friday, July 5, 2019. They must be sent to Patricia Copela at patricia.copela@clarionevents.com

Videos will be added to the Western Foodservice & Hospitality Expo co-located with the Healthy Food Expo Facebook page for peer voting for the Top 3 best meatless dish and presentation. Online peer voting will take place from Monday, July 8, 2019 until Friday, July 12, 2019.

The final three competitors will be announced on Monday, July 15, 2019. The top three chefs must be available to do a culinary demonstration of their dish on Monday, August 26, 2019, 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm on Center Stage.

At the show, the top three chefs will each be given a total of 20 minutes to demo their meatless dish for up to four esteemed judges. They should also plan on having samples available for about 30 – 50 audience members and press.

The judges and audience will then crown the Rapid Fire Challenge: Meatless Monday Edition Champion!

REMINDER:

Dishes must be “meatless” but does not have to be “vegan”, so butter, eggs, and cheese are accepted. No dishes should include fish/seafood as an ingredient.

SUBMIT YOUR RECIPE AND VIDEO TO

PATRICIA.COPELA@CLARIONEVENTS.COM TODAY!

*Top 3 chosen chefs/restaurants are responsible for cost of their ingredients for the culinary demonstrations and samples, as well as travel to the show.

Contact:

Cherry Dumaual

cdumaual@mondaycampaigns.org

917-838-7269

Nara Sandberg

nsandberg@mondaycampaigns.org

212-991-1055