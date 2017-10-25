There’s a Party At The First Pie Five Pizza In Tyler

Fast casual pizza trailblazer holds grand opening celebration

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Pie Five Pizza Co. knows how to throw a pizza party. On Friday, October 27, the brand known for customizable pizzas prepared and ready to enjoy in just five minutes, is having a grand opening celebration for the city of Tyler. The official ribbon cutting ceremony with the Tyler Chamber of Commerce kicks off at 10:15 a.m. Doors will open for guests at 11 a.m.

Pie Five Franchisee Nathan Cage is thrilled to open the first Pie Five in Tyler and bring their fast and unique model to the area.

“We’ve gotten such a warm reception from the entire community and we’re ready to celebrate,” said Cage. “Pie Five is more than just a great place to eat – we’re also commited to being a good neighbor in the community.”

During the Grand Opening celebration, Pie Five will present a donation to the Tyler Type One Diabetes Foundation. The money was raised during VIP events held before the official opening.

The new Pie Five location is located at 6995 South Broadway Ave. in Tyler and is open every day from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tyler residents are invited to stop by during the grand opening or anytime for a delicious, chef-inspired pizza made from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts.

Radio station KBLZ-FM will be on-site from 4 to 6 p.m. during the grand opening event. The station will have giveaways and will announce the winner of “Free Pizza For A Year.”

Pie Five’s fast casual concept allows guests to completely customize their own, personal pizza from a selection of more than 40 fresh toppings, seven savory sauces and four made-from-scratch crusts. They also feature freshly tossed side salads and basket of warm, cheesy Breadstix.

For more information on Pie Five’s locations, please visit the Pie Five location finder. Connect with Pie Five on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Pie Five Pizza Co.

Dallas-based Pie Five Pizza Co. is a subsidiary of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVE). RAVE owns, franchises and supplies more than 300 Pie Five and Pizza Inn restaurants operating domestically and internationally. Pie Five Pizza Co. is the leading brand in the rapidly growing fast-casual pizza space, offering individual handcrafted pizzas with fresh ingredients made to order in less than five minutes. Named among Fast Casual’s Top “Movers & Shakers” for three consecutive years, 2015 “Best Franchise Deal” by QSR Magazine, 2012 Hot Concepts winner by Nation’s Restaurant News and one of “10 Hot New Restaurant Chains from Established Brands” by Forbes.com. For more information, please visit PieFivePizza.com.

Contact:

Jami Zimmerman

Champion Management

972-930-9933

jzimmerman@championmgt.com

www.championmgt.com