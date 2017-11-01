There’s No Wrong Way to Nacho at On The Border on National Nacho Day

Popular Mexican Restaurant Brand Offers 50% Off BOTH of Its Top Nacho Dishes on November 6th

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) The first time nachos were served, it happened about 75 years ago in a little restaurant on the border between Eagle Pass, TX and Piedras Negras, Mexico. So, it’s only fitting that On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® is celebrating National Nacho Day with not one, but two authentic nacho tastes – for 50% off. All guests ordering either On The Border’s signature Stacked Nachos or Grande Fajita Nachos on Monday, November 6th will receive one-day-only 50%-off pricing with no coupon or code necessary.

“Crispy, cheesy, meaty, and filled with flavor – that’s our secret to amazing nachos,” said Ashley Zickefoose, Chief Marketing Officer for On The Border. “But we also recognize that everyone likes a little something different when it comes to nachos – which is why we’re offering both of our top-selling nacho dishes at 50% off for National Nacho Day.”

The two nacho options facing off Nacho vs Nacho for ultimate fan-favorite status at OTB are:

Stacked Nachos: Piled high with classic nacho flavor, this crowd-pleaser features seasoned ground beef crumbled over crispy made-in-house tortilla chips and refried beans, smothered with queso, and then topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, and guacamole.

Grande Fajita Nachos: Perfectly packed with plenty of toppings on each bite, guests may choose between mesquite-grilled chicken or steak, sliced and served fajita style atop house-made chips and refried beans, and then covered with melted cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos, and guacamole.

During the year, the two varieties are ordered fairly equally by On The Border guests – but this year’s Nacho vs Nacho contest is a way for everyone to cast a vote for their preferred taste. Guests may order either menu item – or both – and enjoy half-off pricing all day on Monday, November 6th, at participating locations, while supplies last. The offer also applies to online and to-go orders placed on November 6th, with no coupon or code necessary.

“No matter which kind of nachos you love, On The Border has you covered for National Nacho Day,” added Zickefoose. “50% off pricing is a great way to bring a bunch of friends together to share in the fun… you can even order both of our nacho dishes and decide once and for all which is your favorite.”

50% off pricing is available on orders of Grande Fajita Nachos or Stacked Nachos on Monday, November 6th at all participating On The Border restaurants, while supplies last. No substitutions or upcharges. No coupon required. Price and participation may vary by location. Offer valid November 6, 2017 only.

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world’s largest Mexican casual dining brand, offering an extensive menu of great-tasting, classic and contemporary Mexican food, like sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, and Margaritas as big and bold as the border itself. On The Border is owned by Border Holdings, LLC, with 158 restaurants in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Asia. Follow and ‘like’ On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina, and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com.

Contact:

Kim Miller

888-869-7899

kmiller@inklinkmarketing.com