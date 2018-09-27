There’s No Such Thing as Too Many Tacos at On The Border this National Taco Day

Popular Mexican Restaurant to Offer Endless Tacos for Just $8.99 on Thursday, October 4th

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Proving that you can never really have too much of a good thing, On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina® has announced it is giving guests an endless supply of its fan-favorite, crave-worthy tacos for just $8.99 in honor of National Taco Day. On Thursday, October 4th, guests will be able to mix and match as many Seasoned Ground Beef or Chicken Tinga tacos as they want – in crunchy or soft taco form – all day long, with the added satisfying taste of Mexican Rice, Refried Beans, and bottomless made-fresh-daily chips and salsa.

“When it comes to endless flavor, fiesta and fun, no one does it better – or bigger – than OTB,” said Rebecca Miller, Senior Vice President of Marketing for On The Border. “Our tacos have been a fan favorite of Mexican food lovers for years thanks to our hand-pressed tortillas, authentic seasonings, and quality, grain-fed USDA beef and chicken. And for National Taco Day, giving them more of everything they love is what OTB is all about.”

To create its signature Taco Day tastes, OTB begins with hand-pressed tortillas that are made fresh daily, and then either warmed prior to service for soft tacos or fried to crispy perfection in-restaurant throughout the day for crunchy tacos. Seasoned Ground Beef is sautéed with a blend of Mexican spices and seasonings until sizzling and ready to serve. Shredded white-meat chicken is simmered in a savory sauce to create the juicy Chicken Tinga filling. Both taco varieties are then topped with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese and served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. Guests can choose either taco, or a mix of both, with no minimum or maximum order for $8.99. And, as always, guests also receive a complimentary bottomless order of On The Border’s famous chips and deliciously fresh salsa.

But that’s not the only way On The Border is offering endless fun for National Taco Day – the brand is also extending a 15% discount on all catering orders of Taco Buffets totaling $200 or more. “It’s an ideal way to bring the On The Border taco experience to the office or for fiestas at home, all week long,” added Miller. The 15% discount is available on qualifying Taco Buffets delivering between Monday, October 1st and Sunday, October 7th. Guests need only mention TACO18 or enter it as the coupon code for online orders to receive the discount.

“If you really love tacos, then the best way to celebrate National Taco Day is by treating yourself to as much taco goodness as possible,” Miller finished, “On The Border’s definitely the place to be to make that experience happen with $8.99 endless tacos, but it’s only available one day. So, we’re looking forward to seeing everyone at their local OTB on October 4th.”

Endless Tacos for $8.99 offered for dine-in orders only. Not available on to-go orders.

Mention or enter TACO18 as the coupon code for catering orders when checking out. Not valid on orders previously placed. Excludes tax and gratuity. Minimum purchase of $200 required. Offer valid on catering Taco Buffet only. Valid on delivery, full-service catering and pick up only. Offer valid on orders delivered between 10/1/18 and 10/7/18.Both offers cannot be combined with other offers of discounts. Participating On The Border locations in the continental US only.

