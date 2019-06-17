There’s No Place Like Houma: MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes Opens New Louisiana Location

Franchisee Brothers Khai and Kaleb Duong Bring Better Burger Brand to Houma for Their Third & Brand’s Seventh Location in State on June 17

Houma, LA (RestaurantNews.com) MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes , a fast casual, “better burger” chain, is ready to satisfy the taste buds of burger enthusiasts in Houma, Louisiana. The restaurant, opening on Monday, June 17 will be located at 1725 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. The Houma opening marks the third MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes restaurant for Khai and Kaleb Duong, brothers and MOOYAH franchisees who opened their first location at the New Orleans Riverwalk just five years ago.

“Houma is a great town and we’re looking forward to providing the best burgers, fries and shakes in the area,” said Khai Duong. “We have enjoyed serving the New Orleans area for the last five years since signing on to become MOOYAH franchisees and we are ready to bring our superior quality product and service to the Houma area.”

After Khai and Kaleb opened their first two MOOYAH locations in 2014, the brothers won the company’s Rookie of the Year award following that up after a tireless year of dedication to success by winning the company’s overall Franchisee of the Year award in 2015. In the time since, the brothers have made MOOYAH a fixture in their native New Orleans.

“The Duong brothers have been an incredible asset to the MOOYAH system since joining us five years ago and their tireless efforts to create an amazing Guest experience will make MOOYAH a hit in Houma,” said Tony Darden, President and Chief Operating Officer of MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes. “They represent the type of operator that we are looking for as we continue to grow our franchise footprint throughout the southeast and we can’t wait to see what they’ll accomplish in their second five years with the brand.”

Prior to signing a franchise agreement with MOOYAH, Kaleb worked in radiology and Khai built a career in education. However, the entrepreneurial brothers had always dreamed of being business owners and found their first foray into franchising through a frozen yogurt concept in 2010. The brothers were first introduced to MOOYAH when Kaleb had lunch at a restaurant during a trip to Dallas. He called Khai afterward to let him know that he’d found their next business venture.

“I was immediately taken by the great atmosphere inside MOOYAH but then after tasting the incredible food I knew this was something special that we needed to bring back to our hometown of New Orleans,” said Kaleb Duong. “We were sold on the brand after meeting the corporate team and it has been a labor of love since. We have been proud to bring the very best tasting burgers, fries and shakes to the folks in New Orleans, and now it’s exciting to know that burger fans in Houma are going to get the very best too.”

At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O turkey and mouthwatering MorningStar Farms® black bean veggie burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with five cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and 11 free sauces.

MOOYAH’s hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey’s chocolate to Reese’s, Oreo and more.

About MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes

MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes is a fast-casual, “better burger” concept offering mouthwatering made-to-order burgers, French fries hand cut from Idaho potatoes, and real ice cream shakes. Founded in 2007, the Plano, Texas-based company serves fresh, 100% Certified Angus Beef® Brand burgers, all natural Jennie-O® turkey burgers and black bean veggie burgers. MOOYAH’s non-GMO potato and multigrain buns are baked in-house daily, and Guests can choose from five real cheeses, bacon, avocado and 20 free sauces and toppings made from garden-fresh veggies. MOOYAH Guests can choose from 7 flavors of 100% real ice cream shakes, including vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese’s, Oreo and more. While many Guests dine in-restaurant, MOOYAH also offers online ordering and carry out for Guests on the go as well as a loyalty app. In 2018, MOOYAH was ranked among Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 200 Food and Restaurant Franchises of 2018 and landed at #7 in the Top 10 Fast Casual Restaurant Franchises by FranchiseRankings.com. In 2017, MOOYAH was named to Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list, Franchise Times’ Fast & Serious list of the smartest growing franchise brands, and was ranked #11 on Fast Casual Magazine’s annual Top 100 Movers & Shakers, a list the brand has been included on every year in the last ten years of rankings. For more information on MOOYAH, its menu or franchising opportunities, please visit www.MOOYAH.com. Connect with MOOYAH on Facebook.com/MOOYAH, follow MOOYAH on LinkedIn, Twitter @MOOYAHburgers and Instagram @MOOYAHburgers.

