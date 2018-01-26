'There’s no exciting or juicy glamorous chain of events': Bin 36 now closed

“You can take the man out of the restaurant, but you can’t take the restaurant out of the man,” said Enoch Shully, co-owner with his wife Jennifer, of the West Loop’s now-shuttered Bin 36.

After 18 years in Chicago, 15 in River North under founding owner Dan Sachs, three at the West Loop address, the restaurant permanently closed this week, first reported by Eater. The long and the short of it, the Shullys say, is that the decision was a long time coming, and no one issue contributed to the shutter, which occurred against the backdrop of a restaurant industry in flux.

“There’s no exciting or juicy glamorous chain of events,” said Jennifer Shully over the phone. “We had and continue to have a great relationship with our landlord. But while Enoch was traveling for work this month, it gave us a little bit of distance and time away from the restaurant to reevaluate the future of our family.

“When we opened, our baby couldn’t talk and now she’s a sassy 4 year old. She’s asking us why Enoch is always working.”

For now, the couple have decided to take a little break before making moves or announcements. “I’m working on a project or two,” says Enoch.

Helmed by Enoch Shully, Bin36 was known as a wine destination for newbies and collectors, who were drawn to his wine dinners and classes. Self-taught in wine, Enoch immigrated from South Africa in 2012, when Jennifer wanted to move back to Chicago. Shortly after, Enoch started working at Bin 36 as sommelier and beverage director for then-owner Sachs. The Shullys took over the business in 2014 and moved operations to the West Loop in 2015.

“The neighborhood really embraced us,” says Enoch. “People asked me ‘why don’t you change Bin 36 because it’s been on the market for so long,’ but to me, the restaurant was always a place for people to gather and feel at home. I didn’t want to chase something trendy, or shed the restaurant’s personality.”

“The core Bin 36 customers followed us to the West Loop,” said Jenny, who is a child and family therapist. “But the neighborhood is constantly transforming.”

“As sad as I am,” said Enoch, “it’s been really great hearing from people how we touched their souls. It was the community that we created.”

Enoch hopes to host a final event for his staff. “We’re so grateful to them for their work.”

Bin 36’s deep wine collection is now safely tucked away at home, though the Shullys say that “safe” is a relative term. “I’ll be treating people to dinner and wine for a while,” said Enoch.

“We’re gonna be really popular,” said Jennifer.

