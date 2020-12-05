  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

In their closest alignment in 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn will create a wonder: A Christmas Star

December 5, 2020
From www.dailypress.com
By
Joanne Kimberlin

A planetary alignment will offer a light at the end of this long, dark tunnel.