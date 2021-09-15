TheFork and SevenRooms Ink Multi-Year Strategic Partnership Deal Across Europe, the United Kingdom and Australia

TheFork and SevenRooms will partner to provide hospitality operators with the most competitive and complete combination of services available to the market today

New York, Paris, London, Sydney ( RestaurantNews.com ) TheFork , the leading online restaurant reservations platform from the Tripadvisor Media Group, today announced a strategic partnership with SevenRooms , a guest experience and retention platform for the hospitality industry. In an increasingly digital world on the path to recovery, TheFork and SevenRooms have joined forces to offer an exclusive and unique combination of services aimed at helping restaurants increase online reservations while seamlessly managing their front of house and guest experiences. The partnership spans Australia, the United Kingdom and European countries including Belgium, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden.

As part of this landmark partnership, the companies will launch a two-way integration. This will enable TheFork’s partner restaurants to gain access to SevenRooms’ data-driven venue management and marketing automation platform, offering expanded functionality on top of TheFork’s comprehensive online reservation and yield management technologies for restaurants. SevenRooms customers will be able to tap into TheFork’s extensive consumer reservation network of millions of diners, helping them to fill their seats and acquire new customers. Combined, these cutting-edge tools will help joint restaurant customers develop stronger guest relationships and deliver the types of exceptional on-premise experiences that turn first time guests into repeat visitors.

Supporting restaurants after a challenging year of lockdowns and closures, this deal sets a new standard for collaboration between best-in-breed restaurant technology and online reservation platforms, helping operators build stronger customer relationships and more profitable businesses for the long-term.

“Innovation and agility are part of our DNA, and for more than 15 years, TheFork has partnered with key digital players to provide the best offerings to our customers and the best technology to our restaurants,” said Almir Ambeskovic, CEO of TheFork. “In recent years, the restaurant industry has undergone a huge evolution, with restaurants requiring even more advanced tools to address complex operational challenges. At TheFork, we’ve carefully analyzed those trends and searched for the best way to help our partners. That is why we have decided to partner with SevenRooms. With this alliance, TheFork solves the complexity of operations for all types of restaurant segments. Combining their cutting-edge technology with TheFork’s expansive diner base and yield management capabilities is something unique on the market.”

“SevenRooms has always strived to become the most open and connected front-of-house technology available for hospitality operators. Our partnership with TheFork, the largest global diners network in the world, will help us continue to do just that,” said Joel Montaniel, CEO & Founder of SevenRooms. “Through this partnership we are helping restaurant operators meet consumers wherever they are, delivering on our promise to always put restaurants at the forefront by helping them connect directly with diners through the booking channels they care about most. As SevenRooms’ international growth has increased exponentially, this deal is incredibly attractive to our restaurant customers looking to fill more seats through access to booking channels with large networks like TheFork and TripAdvisor. We look forward to our continued partnership as we continue to scale our business throughout key international markets.”

This deal follows a year of extensive industry support by both TheFork and SevenRooms. With the hospitality industry undergoing a digital transformation due to COVID-19, both companies have focused on providing solutions that support the digitalization of restaurants, help them navigate closures and uncertainty, and ultimately, address the needs and demands of a changed consumer. Throughout the pandemic, TheFork has worked tirelessly as a digital ally for restaurants, dedicating almost US$30 million to help the sector adapt and recover across the 22 countries in which it operates. In the same way, SevenRooms developed and debuted new products for restaurants to reopen safely and drive new revenue streams, all while subsidizing over US$10 million in licensing fees to reduce financial hardship. By combining the power of two world-class technologies, TheFork and SevenRooms will equip restaurants with the tools they need to face new challenges, recover faster and grow their businesses in a new era for hospitality.

This partnership will be implemented across key markets in the coming months as the teams work to integrate the technologies to provide the best offering for restaurants and consumers.

About TheFork

TheFork, a Tripadvisor company, is the leading online restaurant reservation platform. TheFork’s mission is to connect diners with a network of nearly 80,000 partner restaurants worldwide. With 22 million reviews and 28 million downloads of its app, TheFork has become the smart move to make to get a table. Through TheFork (website and app), as well as through Tripadvisor, users can easily select a restaurant according to their preferences, consult user reviews, check real-time availability and instantly book online 24/7. From the restaurant side, TheFork provides them with a software solution, TheFork Manager, to optimise reservation management, streamline operations and ultimately improve service and revenue. The platform operates in 22 countries in France, Spain, Italy, The Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Portugal, UK, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Australia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

About SevenRooms

SevenRooms is a guest experience and retention platform that helps hospitality operators create exceptional experiences that drive revenue and repeat business. Trusted by thousands of hospitality operators around the world, SevenRooms powers tens of millions of guest experiences each month across both on- and off-premise. From neighborhood restaurants and bars to international, multi-concept hospitality groups, SevenRooms is transforming the industry by empowering operators to take back control of their businesses to build direct guest relationships, deliver exceptional experiences and drive more visits and orders, more often. The full suite of products includes reservation, waitlist and table management, online ordering, review aggregation and marketing automation. Founded in 2011 and venture-backed by Amazon, Comcast Ventures, Highgate Ventures and Providence Strategic Growth, SevenRooms has dining, hotel F&B, nightlife and entertainment clients globally, including: MGM Resorts International, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Jumeirah Group, Wolfgang Puck, Michael Mina, Bloomin’ Brands, sbe, LDV Hospitality, Zuma, Australian Venue Company, Altamarea Group, AELTC, Chase Hospitality Group, D&D London, Corbin & King, Live Nation and Topgolf. For more information, please visit www.sevenrooms.com .

About Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform*, helps hundreds of millions of people each month** become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to discover where to stay, what to do and where to eat based on guidance from those who have been there before. With more than 887 million reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby.

As a travel guidance company available in 49 markets and 28 languages, Tripadvisor makes planning easy no matter the trip type. The subsidiaries of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP), own and operate a portfolio of online travel brands and businesses, operating under various websites and apps, including the following websites:

www.bokun.io , www.cruisecritic.com , www.flipkey.com , www.thefork.com , www.helloreco.com , www.holidaylettings.co.uk , www.housetrip.com , www.jetsetter.com , www.niumba.com , www.seatguru.com , www.singleplatform.com , www.vacationhomerentals.com , and www.viator.com .

* Source: SimilarWeb, unique users de-duplicated monthly, March 2021

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log file

