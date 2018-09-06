Theatrical and over-the-top Barton G. landing in Chicago in November

Barton G., a restaurant known for its lively atmosphere and over-the-top, prop-decorated food, is heading to Chicago.

It will open in River North, in the space that formerly housed Sullivan’s Steakhouse (415 N. Dearborn St.), sometime in November.

“I have always loved Chicago for its great food and performing arts,” said owner and creator Barton G. Weiss, “and what we have in store is nothing short of bold and culinarily insane.”

Chef Erwin Mallet (formerly of Chicago Firehouse and Webster’s Wine Bar) will head the Chicago kitchen, producing such eye-catching dishes as Thai Sexual Surf N Turf (spicy wings and baked grouper with coconut-pistachio chutney), presented alongside a flower-draped (fake) elephant head; and Marie Antoinette’s Head — Let Them Eat cake, which features a 2-foot-tall cotton-candy pompadour atop a mannequin head surrounded by cake and candy.

Every dish on the menu is an Insta-orgy of height, breadth and props, all of which are produced in Barton G.’s huge design warehouse in Miami (where there also is a Barton G. restaurant, as well as one in Los Angeles).

The curtain rises in River North sometime in November.

