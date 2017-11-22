Thanksgiving meal mishaps, from forgotten giblets to deceased ovens, don't have to ruin the holiday

It’s Thanksgiving, and your guests arrive to the delicious aroma of a lovingly seasoned and basted turkey that’s roasting away in your oven.

Your timer alerts you to take out the beautiful bird. As your guests chat in the other room, you take out your turkey, only to realize in horror that you left the bag of giblets inside the bird the whole time.

Disaster — whether it’s forgotten giblets or an oven that suffers an untimely death — can strike on Thanksgiving.

We asked readers and our staff to share some of their Thanksgiving meal mishaps and we offer a few ideas on how to recover.

What’s a giblet?

Several readers say they forgot (or didn’t know) about the giblets, which is a bagged collection of the heart, liver, and gizzard of a poultry carcass. You’ll often find a turkey neck in there too (though that’s not considered a giblet.) The giblets, while pretty gross looking in their raw form, can be transformed into a delicious gravy.

But back to our dilemma: Can you still eat the turkey if you left that bag inside while it roasted? According to the USDA’s food safety website, if the giblets are paper wrapped, you’re safe. If the giblets are in a plastic bag and that bag has melted or warped in any way during the cooking process, it’s best not to serve the turkey. The plastic contains chemicals that can leach into the bird. (Give your local pizza shop a call instead or just eat all the delicious sides and extra servings of pie.)

Oven, RIP

Thanksgiving is also a horrible time to have to stay goodbye to your oven, as many of our readers reported.

Susan Yale of Hellertown had such a kitchen catastrophe three years ago. Her oven expired and UGI had to shut off the gas.

“I had to get creative on how to cook my Thanksgiving dinner for 14,” Yale said. “Microwave, electric roaster, electric skillet and warming trays were used. We were well fed.”

If you’re faced with this calamity, one option could be to use your grill and “spatchcock” it. That funny-sounding term is basically like butterflying a whole turkey: You remove the backbone of the turkey and push it down flat. This way it can cook more evenly.

Butterball, a veteran company in the turkey business and Thanksgiving expert, recommends on its website that you grill your turkey to an internal temperature of 180° F in thigh and 165° F in breast. You’re looking at 2 to 3 hours on the grill for a 10 to 16 lb. turkey, the site says, but you really want to keep an eye on it. All grills are different and the heat can often be unreliable or uneven (but it’s better than your dead oven.)

It’s bad timing

Timing is one of the biggest concerns of any home cook on Thanksgiving. Will your guests be waiting for the turkey to be done?

Kathy Reinhard, content editor at The Morning Call, was once faced with a turkey that was done early.

Way, way too early.

Reinhard said she followed a recipe by Food Network’s Bobby Flay to roast her turkey first at a high heat, 450 degrees, for about an hour, then turn it down to 350 degrees for the remaining cooking time.

“We typically don’t eat till 6 p.m. or so. It was a nice day, so my husband, Rick, and I decided to go for a bike ride. We asked our son, Alex, who was in college at the time, to turn the turkey down after an hour,” Reinhard says. “ We were gone for about two hours.”

When they returned, they found their son, who was engrossed in football, had forgotten to turn down the oven after that initial hour.

“We quickly changed the oven to 350. But it was too late,” Reinhard said. “The turkey, which was an 18-pounder, was done 30 minutes later. We had absolutely nothing else ready. No potatoes, vegetables, stuffing. No guests, even.”

If your turkey is finished too soon, Bon Appetit magazine recommends covering the turkey loosely with foil, and setting it in a warm spot. If it’s done REALLY early, you should not leave it out at a room temperature for more than two hours, the USDA says. It’s best to keep it loosely covered in foil and in your oven at a very low temperature, like 200 degrees. (Hopefully it won’t be too dry)

Foiled by foil

Several of our readers reported that the disposable foil roasting pans they bought to roast their turkeys to save cleanup time ended up creating more of a time-consuming mess. Turkeys were toppled and juices dripped and leaked, causing smokey kitchen conditions.

Jill Stoeckel Dickert of Bethlehem said: “I remember when I bought an aluminum pan for my turkey that had pin holes in them. Thanksgiving morning, the drippings from the turkey landed on the stove elements that set off the smoke alarm. Our alarm company alerted the fire station and needless to say I greeted the firemen with bed hair and in my PJs. I was so embarrassed, but one nice fireman told me the turkey smelled good. I had a good cry when they left.”

If you’re planning to use a foil roasting pan, make sure to use a pan that’s really designed for roasting. The pan will be made of thicker foil and have higher sides. Even with that said, take extreme caution when removing the turkey from the oven, especially if your bird is really big.

Your best and safest bet is a large roasting pan, which is a good, inexpensive kitchen investment and more likely to save your turkey from a date with your kitchen floor.

Some food for thaw-t

The stress of worrying over whether your frozen bird will be defrosted in time is one of the biggest concerns of anyone preparing Thanksgiving dinner. Another concern is making your guests sick.

To avoid both of these calamities, Butterball says you can use the cold-water method if your bird is still a turkey-sicle on Thursday morning. Here’s how you do it: Thaw breast side down, in an unopened wrapper, with enough cold water to cover your turkey completely. Change water every 30 minutes and if turkey cannot be completely covered, rotate every 30 minutes to keep the turkey chilled. Estimate a minimum thawing time of 30 minutes per pound.

If it’s still not totally defrosted, you can still cook it, just keep in mind it will take longer, the USDA said. (You’ll have to keep an eye on your thermometer.)

Even though it used to be OK to thaw out your turkey at room temperature on the counter, the USDA recommends against this practice.

Turkey 911

If you’re freaking out and need advice, Butterball will once again have its annual hotline open. 1-800-BUTTERBALL (1-800-288-8372)

jsheehan@mcall.com

Twitter @jenwsheehan

610-820-6628