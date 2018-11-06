As a Thank You for Your Service, the NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop Franchise Is Offering Free Bagels and Cups of Coffee to All Veterans!

* The NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop Franchise Is Going Red, White and Blue with Their Logo to Show Support for Our Veterans! *

(RestaurantNews.com) Veterans Day is right around the corner. This year, the NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop Franchise wants to show their support by honoring all Veterans with a great way to start their morning! All NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop locations will be participating and offering a free bagel and cup of coffee. With over 20 different flavors and types of bagels to choose from, the NYC Bagel Franchise will have you covered. Not to mention the 6 different flavors of Green Mountain Coffee served at every location.

This Veterans Day, from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., military guests are invited to visit participating NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop locations nationwide to receive a FREE Bagel and Coffee, and no purchase is necessary. For a location nearest you, please visit the webpage (link below) and click the locations tab.

“We are proud to give back to the heroes, both past and present that keep us safe every day. To be able to be here and celebrate this day together with our Veterans is a blessing” said Joe Smith, NYC Bagel CEO. “On behalf of the NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop family, we would like to say ‘Thank you’ for your service.”

NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop also announced today that it will continue its Military Program for the foreseeable future. The military is expected to separate a million service members over the next several years. The NYC Bagel Franchise looks to help these people become franchise owners with a special incentive. The program offers a $5,000 discount on the franchise fee to military personnel as well as veterans.

For more information on the NYC Bagel and Sandwich Shop Franchise, click here: www.nycbagelsandwichshop.com