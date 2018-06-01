Thai rolled ice cream comes to the Magnificent Mile, plus other restaurant news

On a recent Friday at the food court at The Shops at North Bridge, one woman quickly whipped out her phone and recorded the quick chop-chop-chop of scrapers rolling up cigarette-shaped tubes of ice cream, which were subsequently nested into a colorful paper cup and topped with a macaron, a special thanks for her video recording efforts. For those seeking relief from the summer heat while shopping on Michigan Avenue, WondeRoll, a new rolled ice cream shop, is here to help you cool off with some sweet treats.

“We try to make our rolled ice cream with local and fresh ingredients,” said Wenlin Zhao, manager and co-owner. “Ice cream is made right in front of you, so it’s the most fresh ice cream you can get.” You can choose from eight flavors, loaded with specific topping combos with the option to add more. Flavors include Oreo, Nutella, strawberry, mango, vanilla, banana, Nilla Wafers Cookies and green tea. Many are topped with koala-shaped cookies, Pocky sticks, fruit, whipped cream and macarons.

This is the second location for the ice cream purveyor. The first was near Willis Tower, and a third is coming to Water Tower Place mid-June.

Zhao said the rolled ice cream trend originated in Thailand as a popular street food. Then, it picked up steam in China before making its way to New York, where he tried it for the first time. He and his partners realized that Chicago didn’t have any stores that served the Instagram-worthy frozen treat, so some of his friends opened Legend Tasty House in Chinatown.

After seeing the success of that store, Zhao split off and opened WondeRoll.

Because rolled ice cream is very visual, people who share their experience on social media via video receive a free macaron on their rolled ice cream. The macarons are procured wholesale from Le Petit Sucre in Lakeview and made by Sharon Shay.

The shop also serves boba tea — a fruit or tea drink with milk and tapioca — in flavors like Thai milk tea, vanilla, strawberry, mango, matcha, taro, plain, pina colada and watermelon.

520 N. Michigan Ave., 260-425-0503, instagram.com/wonderoll65

OTHER OPENINGS:

STREETERVILLE — Taco Joint has opened its third location at The Shops at North Bridge. It serves braised and grilled meats, hand-pressed tortillas and salsas. 520 N. Michigan Ave., 312-608-1603, tacojoint.com

NEAR NORTH — Walton Street Kitchen + Bar is leaning into the vertical neighborhood idea by serving laid-back American food in a luxury condo tower. Jon Keeley (formerly of Gemini) will be the executive chef, and Ji Yoon (formerly of GreenRiver, Acadia, The Gage) will be the executive pastry chef. 912 N. State St., waltonstreetchicago.com

WEST LOOP — Tikkawala will serve kebabs, skewers, Indian fried chicken sandwiches, naan and saag paneer to the lunch crowd and more composed dishes to the dinner crowd, Eater reported. The restaurant is scheduled to open in early June, according to its website. 1258 W. Jackson Blvd., 312-455-1258, tikkawala.com

UPTOWN — Meeting House Tavern will be opening as an LGBT bar in the old Cantina 1910 restaurant space, according to the Edgeville Buzz. The bar will have beers, prosecco and margarita on tap, as well as cocktails, in addition to free bar games. 5025 N. Clark St., meetinghousetavern.com

RIVER NORTH — Another day, another pop-up at Eataly. The Italian food emporium will open Sabbia on June 22. The spot is “inspired by the Italian seaside,” according to a press release, and will serve seafood and cocktails.

CLOSINGS:

EDGEWATER — Neighborhood anchor Kitchen Sink is becoming a part of Baker Miller, according to LTH Forum. The menu will change to Baker Miller dishes instead of Kitchen Sink dishes. 1107 W. Berwyn Ave.

WEST TOWN — Heisler concepts Regards to Edith and Prairie School have closed after only eight months.

