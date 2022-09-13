TGI Fridays Taps DataDelivers for In-Depth Customer Analytics

Customer Data Platform Consolidates Marketing Channels with a Focus on Customer Visibility

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) TGI Fridays©, the world’s first and most recognized casual bar and grill with more than 700 locations in 54 countries, has partnered with DataDelivers to implement a Customer Data Platform (CDP) to provide clarity on the brand’s customers and improve customer marketing efforts across channels.

The DataDelivers’ CDP program consolidates POS data, loyalty, e-club, online orders as well as other data sources into one solution that can be easily accessed across the organization through customized dashboards. Fridays

now has both a high-level overview of customer behaviors and the detailed understanding that allows Fridays to target heavy and light users, new and lapsed guests, and other valuable customer segments.

According to Lindsay Eichten, director of CRM and Loyalty at Fridays, this partnership and technology provides the company unprecedented insight into customer behavior that is adding context to not only what customers say but what they do. This awareness is helping the brand to leverage business analytics to inform menu strategy and operations.

For instance, a customized DataDelivers report indicated the connection between a customer ordering a particular item and their likelihood to return.

“By understanding that a specific menu item can be a determining factor in whether a customer returns, we can look at our menu in a whole new light,” explained Eichten.

At the regional level, Fridays managers previously could only see averages and totals amounting to a low level of understanding of their customers. Now with the CDP platform, their customer visibility has increased ten-fold enabling better collaboration between corporate and operating partners to increase overall restaurant performance.

“DataDelivers provides us with an invaluable depth of wisdom about our business and the powerful tools that we need to be competitive,” said Eichten. “This partnership is continuing to exceed my expectations.”

Lindsay Eichten will be sharing more about Fridays’ experience with DataDelivers during an Innovation Forum at the upcoming FSTEC conference on Sept. 20. Also on the panel will be Deena McKinlsey, Chief Experience Officer at New England Authentic Eats, the parent company of Papa Gino’s Pizzeria and D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches and Brian Yahn, Vice President of Information Technology at Eegee’s.

About TGI Fridays

As the world’s first casual bar and grill, TGI Fridays is the birthplace of fun, freedom, and celebration, bringing people together to socialize and experience “That Fridays Feeling

;” a sense of celebrating the fun in everyday moments, big and small. For over 50 years, Fridays has been lifting spirits around the world with more than 700 restaurants in 54 countries, serving high-quality, classic American food and iconic drinks backed by authentic and genuine service.

Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and join Fridays Rewards®. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About DataDelivers

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, DataDelivers has been helping companies find sales that are hidden in data. By knowing where to look and turning information into intelligence, DataDelivers gives clients the tools they need to grow sales and build long term customer value. In 2021 DataDelivers helped restaurant clients identify more than 15 million new guests, generate more than 2 million incremental visits, and produce more than $40 million in additional revenue. DataDelivers is headquartered in Schaumberg, Il and employs dozens of data scientists to serve clients in retail, the restaurant industry and in the transportation sector. For more information, visit DataDelivers.com .

Visit DataDelivers at Booth #601 at FSTEC, Sept. 19 – 21 at the Gaylord Texan, Grapevine, TX.

