TGI Fridays Extends Online Ordering Capabilities As The First Restaurant To Integrate Amazon Pay In Alexa Skill

TGI Fridays now provides guests with the ability to place and complete online orders via Amazon Alexa and Amazon Pay

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) TGI Fridays fans across the country are now able to place an order or make a reservation using just their voice. Fridays designed and developed an Alexa skill that is rolling out nationwide and allows users to quickly make reservations, place a To-Go order, and even pay their bill. Starting today, the new skill will be available at participating Fridays restaurants and across the country by 2018, bringing ease and convenience to the ordering experience. With the Amazon Pay integration, Alexa customers can easily use the payment information already in their Amazon account when they want to place their Fridays order.

Fridays take-out sales have grown by 30 percent since launching online ordering in 2016, providing guests with the option to experience Fridays anywhere. With the launch of the new Alexa skill, users can place and pay for their Fridays order using Amazon Pay on their Alexa-enabled devices, including the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot.

“The launch of online ordering and our commitment to digital innovation has resulted in significant growth in our To-Go business, with more than 70 percent of those orders coming from new Fridays customers,” said Stephanie Perdue, chief marketing officer at TGI Fridays. “As we continue to innovate, we’re focused on creating digital programs with industry leaders like Amazon that make the Fridays experience more convenient for guests to recreate at home.”

By ordering through Alexa, guests can access the full menu and exclusive online offers, like Fridays new Big Ribs for only $12.99. Here’s how it works:

Enable the Fridays skill by searching for the skill in the Alexa app or Alexa skills store and selecting

the “Enable Skill” option.

the “Enable Skill” option. When you’re ready to place an order or make a reservation, say “Alexa, open Fridays.”

Once in the Fridays skill, the user can say, “place order” to place a Fridays To-Go order or “reserve a table”

to make a reservation at their local restaurant. The user will then be prompted through the process of placing

an order or making a reservation. Can’t decide which side you want? Alexa will recommend three side options for each entrée based on food pairings decided by Fridays executive chefs.

to make a reservation at their local restaurant. The user will then be prompted through the process of placing an order or making a reservation. Can’t decide which side you want? Alexa will recommend three side options for each entrée based on food pairings decided by Fridays executive chefs. For even more Fridays fun, once in the skill try asking, “do you like ribs?” or “what day is it?”

and see how Alexa responds. Have fun and discover for yourself.

“From the launch of our Fridays mobile app, to our order ahead feature on the Amazon app and our social media chatbots powered by Conversable, Fridays has committed to delivering a great guest experience both inside and outside of the restaurant,” said Sherif Mityas, chief information officer at TGI Fridays. “Working with Amazon has allowed us to continue elevating our digital offerings, making enjoying Fridays even more expandable for our guests.”

In addition to the new capabilities through Amazon Alexa, Fridays offers several ways for guests to place an online order, including an easy re-order option on the Amazon app, a “chatbot” on Facebook and Twitter messenger, or the “order now” button on Facebook.

The Fridays skill for Amazon Alexa is available starting November 29, enabling customers to place a carry out order or make a reservation at select TGI Fridays restaurants. For more information, visit Fridays.com.

Watch the Amazon Alexa skill demonstration here: https://youtu.be/RkzglA1uY58

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, Fridays opened its first location in New York City. Today, there are over 900 restaurants in 60 countries which offer high quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks, served with genuine personal service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the freeing and liberating spirit of “Friday” is the concept’s founding premise, from which the brand promise “In Here, It’s Always Friday®” was born. For more information, visit www.Fridays.com or follow us on Twitter at @TGIFridays