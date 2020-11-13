TGI Fridays Bakes Up A Plan With “Cake Boss,” Buddy Valastro

It’s happening. The Rainbow Cake is coming to Fridays.

Dallas, TX ( RestaurantNews.com ) The popular restaurant that’s served up delicious food and drinks for more than 50 years is partnering with another iconic brand to add something else pretty amazing to their menu – the Rainbow Cake from Buddy Valastro at Carlo’s Bakery . Six perfectly stacked layers of bright rainbow-colored vanilla cake filled with a sweet vanilla icing and covered with rainbow sprinkles. It’s only available at TGI Fridays ® for a limited time starting November 10, 2020.

Buddy Valastro, also known as the Cake Boss from his New York Times best-selling book and popular TV shows on TLC

and Food Network

, is partnering with Fridays this holiday season to bring guests the colorful cake that helped make him famous. “It’s the time for celebrations and if you’ve ever seen one of Buddy’s cakes, you know they’re definitely something to celebrate,” said Sara Bittorf , TGI Fridays Chief Experience Officer.

Fridays® is the only restaurant to partner with Buddy Valastro and his famous bakery, Carlo’s Bakery. Cake lovers now have easy access to one of Buddy’s delicious cakes, whether it’s a slice in the restaurant or ordering the entire cake to bring home this holiday season.

One of the other new things you’ll see on the menu this season is Fridays Holiday Pasta, a red and white striped cheese tortelloni with sautéed chicken and broccoli in a rich, creamy Alfredo sauce. It’s available as an entrée or in family-sized portions to go. In addition to the new holiday entrée and dessert, Fridays is introducing new Spirited Cocktails for the season, like the new Henny by the Fire. It’s a holiday twist on their popular Strawberry Henny made with Hennessy, Grand Marnier, Strawberry and Fireball Cinnamon Whisky. Sounds like it’s sure to warm up any winter night.

As another special holiday gift, Fridays is also revamping online ordering and curbside pickup to make them even easier. At participating locations, guests can order ahead directly from Fridays site, schedule their preferred pickup time, use gift cards for online purchases and customize the entire experience like never before. On top of a seamless curbside order, guests can now enjoy a completely contactless experience through technology that will alert the restaurant when they arrive. Even their highly rated loyalty program is seeing improvements this year. Expect new point levels with more variety, the chance to redeem points faster and points for rewarding friends.

Fridays hopes these new additions to the restaurant will add to the exciting “Fridays Feeling” that guests experience when they visit the restaurant and order online. “The holidays will feel a little different this year, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be unforgettable – in a good way. By partnering with Buddy and making it easier to order online, we want to help make it as fun and festive as possible,” said Bittorf . “And who knows, people just might make some new traditions.”

