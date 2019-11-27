TGI Fridays And Delish Shake Up Social Media And The Bar Scene With Holiday Cocktail Menu

Partnership Invites People of All Stripes to Bridge the Gap Between Online and In-Person Interaction with Seasonally Themed $5 Craft Beverages

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) There is something new in the shaker at TGI Fridays

… the iconic bar is launching an inaugural partnership with Delish, the largest food media brand on the internet to give its guests a distinctively different way to enjoy a toast-worthy holiday. In the spirit of unity and celebration, TGI Fridays announced the innovative social-media-meets-real-world-craft by creating a unique new festive holiday cocktail menu.

“In today’s world, we believe we can create more happier hours when we come together over delicious cocktails based on the holiday’s favorite flavors. This is a way to bridge the gap between the online and social world of Delish and the inclusive atmosphere of TGI Fridays,” explained Cindy Syracuse, TGI Fridays Vice President of Marketing. “Sometimes the online world can get a bit lonely, and since TGI Fridays is the place where everyone comes together, it only made sense to blur the lines between the two with a cocktail experience guests can only get at Fridays when they don’t have time or energy to make drinks at home.”

“We built Delish to be the most fun food party on the internet—a place where people come for great ideas and great laughs—and now we can bring that experience right to your local TGI Fridays,” added Joanna Saltz, Editorial Director of Delish.

Beginning December 1st, TGI Fridays will be featuring three cocktails co-designed by TGI Fridays and Delish cocktail editors for the entire month of December – the Delish Mistletoe Margarita made with Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila and cranberry; the Delish Santa Clausmopolitan with SKYY Vodka, cranberry and pomegranate; and the Delish Jack Frostie with SKYY Vodka, blue Curacao and sparkling wine. All of the Delish cocktails will be part of the full TGI Fridays $5 holiday cocktail menu available Dec. 1st – 31st at all participating restaurants. Delish will be featuring recipes and make-it-yourself videos on their website and social media outlets throughout December, so Fridays fans can recreate the drinks themselves any time they like.

“These are the kinds of holiday-themed cocktails that bring people together – online, in restaurants, around your holiday or new year’s table, and everywhere else people enjoy sharing good times and holiday favorite flavors,” said Syracuse. “Teaming up with Delish lets us showcase our creativity behind the bar while also custom creating some new, totally trend-worthy tastes for our People of All Stripes to try being their own mixologists.”

The Delish Feature Cocktails

Designed to offer a variety of tastes to suit happy hour, late night, with lunch or dinner, or as an accompaniment to the brand’s recent return of Endless Appetizers, the Delish cocktail creations include:

Delish Mistletoe Margarita – Jose Cuervo Especial Silver Tequila mixed with triple sec and cranberry juice served in a frost-rimmed glass.

Delish Santa Clausmopolitan – SKYY Vodka, triple sec, and a mix of pomegranate and cranberry juices all shaken with ice and poured into a classic martini glass with a sippable sugar rim.

Delish Jack Frostie – SKY Vodka, blue Curacao and Wycliff Brut Sparkling Wine blended together into a chilly slushie and topped with snowflake sprinkles.

Other $5 Holiday Beverages

Alongside the Delish featured cocktails, the TGI Fridays holiday drink menu includes a few other seasonally influenced beverages at the same $5 price point.

Holiday Sangria – Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Canyon Road Cabernet, pineapple juice, vanilla, and cinnamon sugar for a spicy-yet-fruity rendition of traditional red sangria.

Candy Cane Shake – Vanilla ice cream with peppermint, whipped cream, and sprinkles – also available with Captain Morgan Spiced Rum for just $2 more.

Bacardi Rum & Coke

$3 Bud Light – 16 oz draft

“There’s a lot to celebrate this year,” said Syracuse. “Whether it’s holiday fun with friends and family, some well-deserved time off from work, or looking forward to the New Year, TGI Fridays has the perfect way to say ‘cheers’ this season. And, as our holiday gift to all our fans, we’re happy to share our recipes for getting into the holiday spirit with Delish.”

Price and participation may vary by location. Void where prohibited by law. Dine-in only. Must be 21 or older to order alcohol. Other restrictions may apply as required by local liquor laws and policies. Please drink responsibly.

About TGI Fridays

In 1965, TGI Fridays opened its first location in New York City. More than 50 years later, Fridays comprises more than 800 restaurants in 60 countries offering high-quality, authentic American food and legendary drinks backed by genuine service. Bringing people together to socialize and celebrate the spirit of “Friday” is core to our promise that “In Here, It’s Always Friday®.” Visit www.Fridays.com for more information and download our mobile app. Join Fridays Rewards® and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Delish

Celebrating easy ways to incorporate the fun of food into everyday life, Delish.com is the destination for recipes, videos and the latest food news that get people excited to cook. Delish is the fastest-growing food media brand on the internet with more than 41 million unique monthly visitors and 5 billion video views a year. From turning their tasty recipes into life to reviewing the hottest trends, the site’s popular short-form videos can rack up to 11 million views in just 24 hours and favorites have been shared hundreds of thousands of times. Delish features a broad range of exciting content covering the food and beverage industry, making the site a go-to source for people who love food. Delish.com is published by Hearst Magazines, a unit of Hearst, a leading global, diversified media, information and services company with more than 360 businesses. Hearst Magazines is one of the world’s largest publishers of magazine media across all platforms, with print and digital assets reaching a combined audience of 146 million readers and site visitors each month, including over 73 percent of all women and more than three-quarters of millennial women in the country. The company publishes more than 300 editions and 240 websites around the world, with more than 25 titles in the U.S.

Media Relations Contacts:

TGI Fridays

Victoria Segovia

victoria@inklinkmarkeitng.com

786-605-9250

Delish

Kyra Taylor

Kyra.Taylor@hearst.com

212-649-4454